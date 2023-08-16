Morning Buzz: August 16

1. A local Mcdonald's is celebrating a major milestone by going retro, including their prices.

The McDonald's in Coldwater on Chicago Street will offer food at "throwback prices"-- for today only -- to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

That means small coffees for only 15 cents and an order of small fries will sell for 26 cents.

There’ll be deals for the new 'Pure Michigan Mix' drink too.

2. A West Michigan family hoping you'll help them raise money to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor.

Tammie and Bob Brown lost their six-month-old granddaughter last December after heart surgery. She spent three months at C. S. Mott Children's Hospital, and while there, Bob and Tammie's son and daughter-in-law, stayed at the Ronald McDonald House free of charge.

Now they want to give back. You can join them at Brown's Birthday Bash on August 19 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Caledonia Community Green Park and Amphitheater.

There will be live music, a silent auction, and food and all are invited to attend.

3. Thanks to extensive renovations St. Julian Winery will continue to move forward in their industry.

The main cellar renovations are now complete with a new roof with added skylights, a large catwalk, and new flooring.

St. Julian also invested in improvements to processing, filtration, and oxygen management systems.

Additional projects for the future include improvements to the bottling line and storage to emphasize premium wine development.

Family-owned St. Julian is Michigan’s longest-operating winery, founded in 1921. In addition to its winery in downtown Paw Paw they operate tasting rooms in Dundee, Frankenmuth, Troy, Rockford, and Union Pier.

4. When it comes to picking the right auto insurance, do you even know where to begin? If not, you can head to the Michigan Auto Insurance Town Hall that's being held on August 17 at the Hope Network And Education Center on 36th Street in Grand Rapids.

Attorney Tom Sinas will be there to discuss PIP coverage options. Plus you can ask questions and get additional resources to help make informed choices related to your auto coverage policy.

5. Experience the history of flight on National Aviation Day by flying in a World War II B-25 bomber at the Air Zoo.

"Rosie's Reply" is the only flying model of that aircraft today and is one of very few aircraft that experienced combat during World War II.

Public rides on the B-25 are available from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The ride is a 20-minute experience and costs $475 per person for one of four rear-compartment seats.

Two flight deck and nose seats are also available for $575. To reserve your seat, go to yankeeairmuseum.org/fly.