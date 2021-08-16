Morning Buzz: August 16

1. Overcrowding has lead to an emergency "Empty the Shelters" event.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring from August 16-22 following a massive decrease in adoption this summer.

Adoption fees are up to $25 for dogs weighing 40 pounds or more, cats six months and older, and dogs aged 7 and older.

Look at the pets available for adoption in your area at hswestmi.org.

2. The performance by Shakey Graves at Meijer Gardens has been canceled for tonight because of COVID concerns.

All of his August tour dates have been called off this isn't a first Friday's Mat Kearney performance at Meijer Gardens that was rescheduled for September due to the same concern.

for refund info just head to meijergardens.org.

3. The Griffins are kicking off their annual Youth Hockey Camp.

For the first time ever, it'll be held in Holland at Griff's Icehouse West. It's happening for kids ages 6-16, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coach Matt MacDonald and right-wing Dominik Shine will be there helping kids get comfortable on the ice and learn the basics of the game.

4. It's a big day for Firekeepers Casino. It's hosting a grand opening celebration for its new hotel tower with famed daredevil, Nik Wallenda, walking a high wire from Firekeepers' existing tower to the new tower.

It's a span of more than 400 feet at nearly 200 feet above the ground.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. with the tightrope walk at 5:45 p.m.

The event is free and opening to the public. It will also stream live on Firekeepers' Facebook page and YouTube channel.

5. Audi is working on a concept for new self-driving care that changes size to allow for more room to stretch when the driver wants to relax.

When the all-electric concept car called the sky sphere is in driving mode, it's a sports car, lower to the ground, with a ten-inch shorter base length. When the car's computer takes over driving, the car expands in size to let the driver stretch out, even take a nap.

In that process, the steering wheel, the brake, and gas pedals all fold away. It should be pointed out that the shape-shifting car is just a concept and can't actually drive itself yet.

Audi engineers also confess they are not sure whether a car that can change its length could actually be made to pass crash tests.