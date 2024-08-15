Morning Buzz: August 15

1. The newest marina in Michigan is hosting a free boat show this weekend.

The Muskegon Boat Life Adelaide Pointe Boat Show Kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. More than 20 of the Midwest’s top boat dealers will be there with yachts, sport boats, pontoons, and fishing vessels, with many of them will be in the water.

But more than boats, there will also be food, live entertainment, and some pretty great scenery.

The show opens at 10 a.m., running until dusk on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

2. The Acrisure Amphitheater is starting to take shape.

Construction kicked off back in May and now, you can see some of the walls are going up.

The 12,000 seat amphitheater is being built along Market Avenue, right by the Grand River in the downtown area.

It's expected to open in mid-2026.

3. Enjoy a night of relaxation. Amway Grand Plaza is celebrating the first anniversary of the Celeste Salon and Spa with a party that's open to everyone.

Tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. enjoy complimentary mini services that include hair, massages, and skincare treatments. There will also be raffles for prizes including products, services, wellness memberships, and more.

Beverages and small bites will be provided. Just head to Eventbrite to register.

4. Mackinac Island put out the call for a new fudge name, and boy did fans of the sweet treat answer.

More than 6,000 entries for the island's annual fudge-naming contest poured in.

The winner, Devil's Kitchen Delight, is named after one of the iconic rock formations along the M-185 Perimeter Road.

It topped the list after the thousands of entries were narrowed to 20 picks, and the tourism bureau used a random number generator to select the winner.

Want a taste of devil's kitchen delight? Several Mackinac Island fudge shops will be making their version of the thick confection to match the name including Joann's Fudge Shop,

Kilwin’s Mackinac Island Fudge, and Sanders Fudge and Candy Shop.

These new fudge selections will be available at the fudge festival, which runs August 23-25

5. The Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Tour coming to Little Caesars Arena on October 7. It is technically sold out, but there are plenty of resale tickets available on Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and StubHub.

This tour coincides with Eilish's latest album release starting in late September and running until the end of the year. Eilish is known for her hits including "Ocean Eyes" and "Bad Guy," as well as more recent top tracks like the Academy Award-winning song, "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" movie.