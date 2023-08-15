Morning Buzz: August 15

1. Congratulations this morning to Grand Rapids entrepreneur Raquel Lindsay, owner of Sparkle and Shine Cleaning Services of West Michigan.

She's receiving a $5,000 grant from Jobber Awards. Their grants program recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of home service businesses making a difference in their communities.

According to Jobber, "Her team goes above and beyond and provides free cleaning to cancer patients undergoing treatment and volunteers at a ministry for the homeless."

To learn more about this year's jobber grants recipients head to jobber.com/grants.

2. Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema is back in West Michigan, and you have a couple of opportunities to meet him this week.

The American League rookie pitcher of the year in 1997, Rozema will be signing autographs at LMCU Ballpark for the West Michigan Whitecaps made in Michigan on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Then Rozema will be throwing out some pitches to help raise money for Valley Field on Saturday. Standard batting practice gets you 10 swings for $100, and the VIP experience will cost $250. The VIP experience includes meeting Dave, having a photo and autograph opportunity, and attending the 80s-themed VIP afterparty.



3. Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit film, is coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo this fall for two nights only.

The show introduces us to Cady Heron, who's grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

Single tickets go on sale for the October 24 and 25 shows on August 18, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com.

4. Have you ever gazed at a tree and wondered what type it is? Well, ReLeaf Michigan is taking steps to help answer those questions and many others.

They've launched a new QR code initiative. They'll be placing metal tags with QR codes on a variety of trees being planted around Michigan. The codes can be scanned with a cellphone, which will provide data about that tree directly to the person's phone.

Also, you can check out the interactive map at ReLeaf Michigan.org to see the impact ReLeaf Michigan has had throughout the state.

5. The Tanger Outlets in Grand Rapids will be holding a weekend event that will help families get their back-to-school shopping done in one place.

The outdoor shopping mall will host the Back-to-School Bash on Saturday where people can find deals on school supplies, clothes, and more ahead of the school year.



The event will also have face painting, arts, and crafts as well as other giveaways like backpacks and gift cards.

The back-to-school event lasts from noon to 3 p.m. Find more information at tanger.com/grandrpaids.