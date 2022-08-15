Morning Buzz: August 15

1. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to hire more officers, and today is the first day you can start submitting applications.

The job will include responding to calls for services including police, fire, and medical emergencies. Applicants do not need prior experience to be considered.

The hiring process includes an application, written test, physical test, and background check. It will also include several interviews. They hope to offer employment by December.

You can find applications on the department's website.

2. Road crews stumbled upon the bones of a Mastodon dating back more than 11,000 years from the Ice Age.

On Thursday, Kent County Road Commission crews started digging a new culvert on 22 Mile Road in Kent City. While digging, crews ended up finding bones! Those that researchers believe belong to an Ice Age Mastodon that was less than 10 years old when it died.

Once the bones are fully excavated, they will be processed through the University of Michigan. The landowners say the bones will then return to the grand rapids public museum for the public to enjoy.

3. The 39th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest returned to Grand Haven this weekend. Some of the winning entries include a walrus, a turtle, and some kind of monster. It wasn't the best beach day, but we're told four out of the 16 teams that registered braved the elements to participate.

4. Releaf Michigan is getting ready to wrap up its Big Tree Hunt Contest.

Over the past couple of years, they've asked people to submit your amazing trees. When the contest ends on August 19, they'll review all the entries and identify the biggest trees in every county in Michigan.

By participating in the big tree hunt contest, your tree will be considered a potential state and national champion tree. Also, Releaf Michigan will share winning entries with the Michigan Botanical Club. All the details are at bigtreehunt.com.

5. A Kellogg's popular cereal goes shocking orange for upcoming Halloween fun. New Kellogg's Rice Krispies will hit the shelves this month with an eye-popping "great pumpkin" deep orange color.

Kellogg's is hoping by getting it out now so it'll help Halloween fans get into the spirit of Rice Krispies treat fun with marshmallows or other flavors by the end of October. It's still the same taste and crunch as always. Kellogg's says a box will retail for $5.49.