Morning Buzz: August 14

1. It’s time to start thinking about Christmas, at least when it comes to giving. The Santa Claus Girls will begin accepting donations tonight.

Every Wednesday you can donate hats, mittens, or yarn between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at its location on Turner Avenue in Grand Rapids. The group has distributed gifts to children in Kent County for more than 100 years.

2. Confluence, an annual festival that highlights innovation in art, music, science, and technology, released details about its new opening night party.

Friday at Confluence is at Rosa Parks Circle on September 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. The festival says the party will feature hands-on experiences with AI-powered art, gallery-style presentations, live concerts, DJ sets, and food trucks. The party is free and sponsored by Grand Rapids Community College.

The free festival, now in its fourth year, also includes esports tournaments, robotics and DIY expositions, and learning activities for kids.

To learn more about it, visit confluencefest.com.

3. Saugatuck Brewing Company is partnering with the West Michigan Whitecaps to celebrate the Beer City Bung Hammers for one night only.

The craft brewery is the official beer sponsor of the game on August 23. That night will also draw attention to the SBC's partnership with the Michigan DNR donating part of every case of its Rainbow Rodeo IPA sold to protect and restore habitat for fish and wildlife.

The DNR will also be at the game, sharing information about their ongoing projects across the state. Gates open at 5:15, first pitch is at 6:35 at LMCU Ballpark.

For information and tickets head to whitecapsbaseball.com.

4. "Every house has a story" and now you can see inside them during the 59th annual Historic Marshall Home Tour. It's returning the weekend of September 6-8.

This year's tour features six private homes. One was a former schoolhouse, and another used to be a township hall. Plus, get a look inside the catholic rectory, the episcopal church, and a sneak peek at a farmhouse museum undergoing renovation.

Other events include a concert at the Brooks Memorial Fountain, the museum art fair, children's activities, a pub crawl, and more. This is a self-driving tour with many homes and activities within walking distance of downtown.

To buy tickets or learn more go to the "event" tab on MarshallHistoricalSociety.com.

5. Honor Puerto Rico's biggest hero, professional baseball player, and philanthropist at the second annual Fiesta De Pueblo Roberto Clemente. The event is this Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robert Clemente Park in Grand Rapids.

Clemente's birthday is August 18. The fiesta includes lunch and beverages, children's activities, book readings, face painting, live music, community resource tables, and more.

The event is free and open to the public.