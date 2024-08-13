Morning Buzz: August 13

1. The West Michigan community stepped up and raised nearly $130,000 for Kids Food Basket with the help of Free Beer And Hot Wings.

The radio crew from 97.9 GRD held a fill-the-basket radiothon last week to benefit the nonprofit that helps feed the young people in Kent, Allegan, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties.

The inaugural event started as an idea more than four years ago, and now $129,942 will go toward providing 10,000 sack suppers to elementary school students daily.

If you want to learn more about Kids Food Basket, and how to give, donate or support, head to kidsfoodbasket.org.

2. It's a unique fundraiser for the Salvation Army the second annual Sporting Clays event is coming up.

You don't have to be an expert; all skill levels are welcome. The money raised will go to support Christmas Assistance and other year-round programs like the emergency food pantry, senior programs, housing and utility assistance, and more.

In addition to a day of competition, participants will enjoy a catered steak lunch, awards, and a raffle. It's all happening at the Kent County Conservation League on Friday, August 23.

For more information, go to sakentcounty.org.

3. The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) is thrilled to announce the return of the 5k Rhythm Run/Walk.

The event is more than just a race, it's a celebration of health and wellness for the community.

The run starts at 8 a.m. at Martin Luther King Junior Park in Grand Rapids and will be followed by a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's all happening on Saturday, August 17. There will be more than 30 vendors on site including free services like mobile mammogram screening, vision screening, music and dance fitness, lunch, prizes, giveaways, and more!

You can register for the race and learn more about the health fair at graahi.org/rhythmrun.

4. Celebrate the end of summer with the season's final beers at the bridge summer concert series in Ada.

This Friday, Kari Lynch performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Legacy Park. This free, family-friendly event combines locally brewed craft beer, other beverages, food, and live music to enjoy while taking in all Ada Village has to offer.

Kari Lynch is originally from Michigan. She's known for her powerhouse vocals, dynamic stage presence, engaging live show, compelling songwriting, and undeniable talent for creating music that spans musical genres and resonates with listeners of all ages.

You can find more information on this event on Ada Village's Facebook Page.

5. Finding unity through service. That is the goal of the Unum Project a special event tomorrow night organized by the non-profit, 616 Service.

It will bring together politicians and their constituents from both sides of the aisle at Millenium Park. Guests will participate in planting and cleaning activities before a special presentation from Mayor Bliss and other community leaders.

They will discuss the upcoming November election and share what the city and county are doing to instill confidence in the electoral process. There will be food, drinks, and a wonderful opportunity to meet more politically-minded people while doing some good.

Learn more by heading to 616service.org.