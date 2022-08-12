Morning Buzz: August 12

1. Get excited football fans, the Lions' preseason kicks off on Friday night.

They'll be kicking off their preseason by playing The Falcons at 6 p.m. right here on Fox 17.

It'll be an exciting game for sure. After being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer, and losing four players to retirement, The Lions are hungry for a win.

Quarterback Jared Goff is expected to play briefly tonight, before Tim Boyle and David Blough get a chance to face off for the team's backup as well a try to seal a spot on the roster.

2. For the first time in over a decade, the K-Wings will have a new coach this season.

Nick Bootland their long-time head coach has been promoted to the assistant coaching gig with the Hersey Bears in the AHL.

Bootland has led the K-Wings for 13 seasons, starting at just 30 years old. He coached almost 1000 games total for Kalamazoo, 481 total wins, and helped lead them to four Division Championships, and one conference title and they qualified for the post-season nine times.

3. The Hope Network One in Five Marathon is scheduled to start at 6:30 tonight.

The event is comprised of runners, walkers, and hand cycle events aimed at supporting mental health.

The One in Five is meant to represent the one in five adults who face mental illness.

4. If you like rollercoasters, get excited! Some new additions are coming to Cedar Point.

Next year, the park is opening a new themed area called The Boardwalk right along the Lakeshore.

The new addition includes a roller coaster called Wild Mouse and an entertainment space that commemorates the park's original Grand Pavilion, which opened in 1888.

The Boardwalk is set to debut on Opening Day in 2023.

5. Summer may be in full swing, but Dunkin' is ready for fall!

The chain announced its fall-flavored drink and food lineup. It includes a nutty pumpkin coffee, which blends hot or iced coffee, plus hazelnut and a pumpkin spice swirl together. Plus a blood orange refresher, which mixes blood orange, cranberry, ginger, and cinnamon flavors.

The drink's base can either be made of green tea or coconut milk.

They will be available on August 17.