Morning Buzz: August 12

1. The FDA is expected to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot today for people who are immuno-compromised.

This would be the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose vaccine.

Once the FDA approves the shot, it will be up to an expert panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make its recommendation as well.

Data from the CDC indicate a third shot could increase antibodies in immuno-compromised people by up to 50 percent.

2. Central Michigan University announced its first round of winners for the vaccine incentive program.

CMU Senior, Johnathan Taft of Greenville won the grand prize: a scholarship amounting to a full year of tuition.

He was met with a video call from the university's president and the school's marching band. 100 other students won a $75 gift card.

Every student who entered the program gets a 20 percent discount at the university book store. More than 5,000 students entered the program.

The last three drawings are August 23, September 13, and October 4.

3. A video of a 96-year-old World War II veteran singing the national anthem at a Whitecaps game is going viral.

At last Thursday's game, John Pylman sang at the game, and the team posted the video to Twitter and Facebook. So far it has over 57,000 shares and over 3 million views.

The team even called John to let him know, and he said it "made his day." He says he has a passion to sing and invites anyone who wants to talk about that or his World War II experiences to give him a call. Contact the Whitecaps, and they'll put you in touch with him.

4. Michigan's longest garage sale returns this weekend. The US-12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale runs Friday through Sunday, stretching more than 200 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit.

Organizers say you can find anything from antiques to furniture to dishware, produce, live entertainment, and much more.

Sales can be found along the highways at home, farms, businesses, parking lots, and fields.

To plan your trip, head to us12heritagetrail.org.

5. It's time to go retro for National Vinyl Record Day!

If you're not in the habit of listening to records, you could go find your old record player and records in the attic or basement, hook it up and spin some tunes.

While records left the music industry mainstream decades ago, they are making a comeback among audiophiles.

Some top artists have been releasing their albums on vinyl in recent years.

Another way to celebrate, visit your local record stores.