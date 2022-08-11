Morning Buzz: August 11

1. A backpack giveaway is being held at Community Choice Credit Union, off East Ellis Road in Norton Shores starting at 2 p.m.

It's open to the public, and not just limited to Credit Union Members.

Families will also be able to enjoy face painting and other outdoor fun.

Those with Community Choice say it's important to be able to give back, especially in this time of rising costs.

2. A new leash of life for more than 4,000 beagles was rescued from a testing lab in Virginia. On Wednesday, 25 of them arrived in West Michigan.

The pups were brought to the Humane Society of West Michigan and Harbor Humane Society by volunteers.

They have already been enjoying time outside, running and playing with tennis balls.

Applications for fosters and adoptive families are being accepted as the beagles are rehabilitated.

3. The Tigers are currently without a general manager after parting ways with long-time manager Al Avila.

Avila has been with Detroit for almost 22 years and was let go from the organization Wednesday by team owner Chris Illitch.

Since he took over as GM in 2015, the Tigers finished last in the American League Central four times and are also currently at the bottom of the ranks with a 43-68 record.

4. Take pride in your car, and let some queens get it clean this weekend in Muskegon.

Muskegon Pride Center is putting on a drag queen car wash at Elite Detail on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say this is a special event because it's bringing together the LGBTQ+ community with an allied business to spread the love in the community.

Elite detail is at 2045 South Getty. All donations benefit the Muskegon Pride Center.

5. Coca-Cola has a new flavor and the company says it tastes like the stuff of dreams.

Coke is announcing "Dreamworld," a drink inspired by the "playfulness and brightness" of dreams.

A company spokesperson said the drink adds a "dash of vibrant flavors" to the regular taste of coke.

Dreamworld is Coke's latest concept flavor. A limited-run on the new dream-inspired Coke hits store shelves on August 15.