Morning Buzz: August 10

1. Battle Creek has a new coffee joint. Caribou Coffee just opened up its Capital Avenue location.

They offer a full menu with plenty of drink options, everything from signature coffees to raspberry green tea with bubbles and they offer a breakfast and lunch menu too.

This is just one of 50 new locations planned for Michigan. The next few sets to open include a Grand Rapids location at 28th Street and Kraft Avenue.

Caribou Coffee says to make sure to sign up for Caribou Perks, which offers a free drink for signing up.

2. Battle Creek is encouraging everyone to show some pride in the city. The 8th annual 'City Hall Selfie Day' is next Tuesday, August 15.

It's very easy to participate. Just take a selfie in front of any city building that day, or, you could take one anywhere you enjoy spending time in Battle Creek.

Share your photo online -- and make sure you tag the city too! If you don't have social media, that's ok -- just send your photo directly to city staff.

To learn more just head to cityhallselfie.com.

3. Grand Haven City Beach will turn into a temporary art gallery this weekend for the 40th annual Sand Sculpture Contest.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Sculptors will be at work between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Sand sculptors must register and pay the participation fee to take part. You can do that online at grandhavenchamber.org or in person on the day of the event. All skill levels are welcome.



4. The Michigan Flywheelers Museum in South Haven is celebrating 40 years.

It all started with a small group of guys showing off old engines at a friend's house.

Now it's evolved into an 80-acre museum with an Antique Engine And Tractor Show that drew in 800 collectors last year!

This year's four-day show starts September 7 featuring special throwback events, like the ugliest tractor contest.

Tickets are $10, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

This is the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year.

5. Congratulations to Greenville's Tyler Merren. He's been named to the USA Goalball Team for the International Blind Sports Federation World Games.

Merren, a four-time Paralympian, and two-time medalist will be leading the team.

The games will be in England starting August 18-27. Game schedules and live stream information will be released by the ISBA in the coming weeks at ibsasport.org.