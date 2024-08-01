Morning Buzz: August 1

1. The Holland Symphony Orchestra is combining music and movement during a week-long celebration of free events.

It'll be happening from August 6-10. This summer series will feature dance demonstrations and classes in a variety of music styles, including swing, Dutch dance, Zumba, and more, with activities designed for all ages.

The week will culminate with the symphony's "Music Unites Us—Brazil!" concert at Kollen Park on August 10.

For the full schedule head to hollandsymphony.org.

2. Cheers to 100 years! Frank's dinner in Zeeland is celebrated by throwing a birthday bash for their centennial anniversary.

Festivities begin on August 8 with music off main, a reoccurring summer event series

hosted by the City Of Zeeland.

Then on August 9 and 10, Frank's will shift into full party mode with a large celebration

tent located in the city's south municipal parking lot, behind the backdoor of Frank's Diner.

Then on August 10, the "main" party will begin at 11 a.m. There will be music, prizes and of course great food.

3. The Corporal Christopher Kelly Willis Foundation is partnering with the Kalamazoo Growlers for "Salute To Service Night" on August 8 as they take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

The evening will be dedicated to honoring the men and women of our armed services and supporting their families. Enjoy games, raffles, see the marine honor guard and watch fireworks at the end of the night.

The primary mission of the Willis Foundation is to fund college scholarships for children whose parents were killed or permanently disabled in a combat zone. You can grab your tickets now by going to willisfoundation.org.

4. Bally Sports is back for Comcast subscribers today, and that includes Tigers games.

Comcast and Bally Sports owner -- Diamond Sports -- announced they've reached a deal after a three-month blackout.

Comcast subscribers haven't been able to access Bally Sports since May 1 due to a contract dispute.

Under the new agreement - subscribers to the Comcast Xfinity Ultimate TV package will have Bally. They will also be able to stream Bally content on the Bally Sports app.

5. The Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk will have a new starting location this year.

The walk from the St. Ignace side will begin at Bridge View Park, instead of the MBA Administration Building.

The Bridge Walk will once again start from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, and there will not be busing.

The bridge will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on September 2. Last year 35,000 people participated in the annual event.