Morning Buzz: August 1

1. Hundreds of the nation's best chess players in Grand Rapids as part of the 123rd Annual U.S. Open Championship, which is hosted by the nonprofit U.S. Chess Federation.

Players have traveled across the country for the nine-day championship, which just got underway. There are tournaments for high school and middle school champions, girls state champions, elementary state champions, and senior state champions.

Sign-up is still open online and in person for the 4 to 6-day sessions in the U.S. Open Championship.

A membership with the U.S. Chess Federation is required to sign up. The championship ends on August 6.

2. It's back! Here's your chance to run on one of Ford International Airport's runways.

The Runway 5k is September 9 and it's "OK" if you want to go a little slower, there's also a one-mile fun run too.

This year's charity partner is the West Michigan Veterans Coalition. Registration for the 5k begins at $44, and $30 for the one-mile fun run.

Head to run sign up to register before this event sells out.

3. After dark returns to the Creston Neighborhood this Saturday - the original block party that brings artist vendors, music, a DJ, food trucks, a bar, and plenty of fun to the neighborhood.

The event is put on by Lions And Rabbits Center For The Arts, the Creston Neighborhood Association, the North Quarter Corridor Improvement, and Lake Michigan Credit Union.

This year's event runs from 3-10 p.m. Saturday on Plainfield between Julia and Eleanor Streets.

4. Cheers to one of Michigan’s favorite snacks. Starting today "Better Made" is celebrating its 93rd anniversary.

Leading up to national potato day, on Saturday, August 19 they'll be doing giveaways via Facebook and Instagram weekly throughout August, with each winner receiving a deluxe gift box filled with delicious, freshly made Better Made Snacks.

5. When they're not tearing up the pitch, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is a bunch of bookworms.

According to an article in the Washington Post, reading is a way to pass the time on long road trips, find a calming escape in high-pressure environments, and bond with teammates.

A few books on their summer reading list: Sophia Smith and Ashley Sanchez are reading "Archer's Voice" by Mia Sheridan. Naomi Girma is enjoying "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley and Lynn Williams, reading none other than Megan Rapinoe’s "One Life: A Memoir".