Morning Buzz: April 9, 2025

Registration now open for Kzoo Parks Summer Programs

Have kids who need something to do in Kalamazoo this summer? Registration is now open for the programs through the Kzoo Parks.

From super rec, a free summer day camp, to all things possible, as well as a free college and career exploration program for teens. Plus there’s a counselor in training, creative workshops, and even fishing. There are too many to list.

Families can register in person at the Kzoo Parks Office Monday through Thursday from 8-4, or head to kzooparks.org.

Registration opens for non-residents on Monday, April 14.

City of Holland raising funds for a new bike park in partnership with Velo Kids Inc.

The City Of Holland is putting the pedal down on plans for a project collaboration with Velo Kids Inc. A new bike park is being developed on North River Avenue.

The park's initial phase will include an approximately 600-foot asphalt pump track, with plans for future expansion to incorporate additional trails and features. Funding for the park is being secured through a combination of $500,000 in general funds from the city of Holland, a pending $250,000 grant application, and community fundraising efforts to raise the remaining $100,000.

This project seeks to provide an accessible and dedicated area for children of all ages to develop bike skills, learn about safety, and practice trail stewardship while promoting a healthy, active, and outdoor lifestyle.

Ferris State students honor late professor during One Day For Dawgs

Ferris State is honoring late professor Paul Klatt with their One Day for Dawgs - A Day Of Giving.

He is credited with starting the Osprey Cam, a 24/7 shot of an Osprey nest on campus.

Friends, colleagues, and former students are supporting Dr. Klatt's work by raising money for the continued maintenance and long-term operation of the project. Now in its 17th year, the Osprey Cam has become an invaluable tool for educators across the country -- inspiring curiosity everywhere.

His career at Ferris spanned two decades and passed away in 2024. To support the Osprey Cam and other campus projects, head to Ferris.edu/oneday.



Volunteer opportunities for Arbor Day

There are numerous opportunities to get involved in this year's Arbor Day celebrations.

The Tree Amigos will be hosting an event in Prarie Park in Wyoming on Thursday at 4 p.m. on April 24. The event includes music, the reading of the Arbor Day proclamation, and the planting of a Brandywine red maple in the park as well as 20 other trees in the nearby neighborhood.

Then on Friday and Saturday, April 25 and 26, the Friends Of Grand Rapids Parks will host tree-planting events as part of their 10th Arborfest event in partnership with the Mayor's Greening Initiative.

Each event will plant 100 trees around the Boston Square and Oakdale neighborhoods. Friday's event runs 1-4 p.m. and Saturday is a morning ordeal from 9 to noon.

You can volunteer to plant or find other ways to get involved at friendsofgrparks.org.

Mega Millions tickets will cost more to play

Want to win the Mega Millions? It's going to cost more to play.

Tickets for the multi-state lottery more than doubled from $2 to $5 a ticket. Lottery officials say the change will give players slightly better odds and higher jackpots.

The twice-weekly game will now have odds move from 1 in 303 million to 1 in 290 million, and the jackpots will start at $50 million instead of $20 million. Every time there's not a winner; the jackpot will jump by more, hitting more than $1 billion more often.

The reason behind it all is Jackpot fatigue. People don't buy tickets until there's a chance to win a whole lot of money.

