Morning Buzz: April 9

1. Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers to provide companionship and support to patients in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The organization needs volunteers in Belmont, Greenville, Rockford, and Sparta. Volunteers can serve Emmanuel Hospice in several ways, including making bereavement calls, capturing patient's life stories, supporting office needs, and providing companionship with certified pet visitors.

Other volunteer opportunities include assisting with community outreach, knitting, card-making, and patient/family support.

You can register by going to emmanuelhospice.org/volunteer.

2. Food Truck Fridays in Grand Rapids will now have some tunes for everyone to enjoy while eating.

Great food trucks will have live bands for most of the season, and on days when there isn't a band, there will be a station from Cumulus Radio broadcasting the event.

It'll be held at Riverside Park this year. The season will run from May 17 to July 26 on Fridays only from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are around 20 food trucks in attendance each week, along with a local merchant village and a nonprofit-supported beer tent.

3. Historic firearms once owned by President Gerald R. Ford and Teddy Roosevelt are going on the auction block next month.

Rock Island Auction Company will sell off five sporting arms once owned by President Ford and a percussion rifle from President Roosevelt's collection. Some are expected to go anywhere from $125,000 to $250,000.

That auction starts May 17 and runs through May 19 in Bedford, Texas.

You can learn more at rockislandauction.com.

4. In a couple of weeks, First Tee of West Michigan will be starting their spring classes, and they still need help.

They're looking for volunteer coaches to assist the lead coaches in the class. You don't have to be an expert golfer, just passionate about youth development and wanting to impact students' lives.

The six-week courses are for all kids ages 7 to 17 and they run throughout Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon.

All the information is at firstteewestmichigan.org.

5. The MSU Federal Credit Union is expanding its name, image, and likeness agreements to more female athletes at Michigan State University.

It's part of their new "Women Of Sparta" program which will also provide financial literacy and career readiness classes, media training, and leadership development.

MSUFCU already has an agreement with the entire women's basketball team.

Student-athletes interested in becoming a Woman of Sparta for the 2024-2025 academic year are encouraged to submit their applications by June 1 at msufcu.org.