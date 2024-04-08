Morning Buzz: April 8

1. Seniors looking to connect with the community and need any resources are invited to this year’s Spotlight on Seniors Expo.

It’s taking place at the Kentwood Activities Center on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free indoor event will feature more than 50 vendors from a variety of community businesses including physical therapy and hearing services, recreational opportunities, and retirement planning. There will also be free health screenings, door prizes, and free lunch.

Additional event information can be found at Kentwood.us/spotlightonseniors.

2. It’s an adult-only night at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “Museum Adventure After Dark” is taking place on Wednesday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening will offer a unique, 21 and up experience that includes history, science, and culture-themed activities, elevated camp food favorites, curated cocktails, and exclusive after-hours access to the entire museum.

Tickets are $50 per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grand Rapids Public Museum Foundation.

To learn more and get tickets, visit grpm.org.

3. Nominate your dog for Michigan Gas Utilities’ next Safe Digging Ambassadog.

If you’re an MGU customer, all you have to do is take photos of your dog diffing or in their favorite place to dig, then submit them at michigangasutilities.com.

Your pup can follow in the paw prints of last year’s winner, Hampton, and help them spread an important safety message on social media. Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

MGU will narrow down the entries, and then give customers the paw-some responsibility of picking the top dog. The ulti-mutt winner will be the star of the utility’s Safe Digging Awareness Campaign on social media all year long.

4. Girls on the Run of Greater Kalamazoo needs approximately 500 volunteers, ages 14 and up, to register ahead of its 22nd annual 5K event on May 18 at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Volunteer roles range from managing water stations, motivating girls along the course, and providing first aid.

More than 1,000 third to fifth-grade girls from 50 schools and community sites in the area will participate in the event.

Register no later than April 26 at girlsontherunkazoo.org.

5. Battle Creek’s Field of Flight Airshow is currently in the running for the best airshow in the U.S.

Field of Flight is up against 19 other airshows in USA Today and 10Best’s readers’ Choice “Favorite Air Show in North America” poll.

A panel of experts chooses the top 20, and now it’s up to a public vote. Battle Creek Field of Flight is an air show and balloon festival all rolled into one.

Vote for Field of Flight once per day at this website until voting ends on April 29 at noon.

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Ari Show and Balloon Festival runs July 307 at the Battle Creek Executive Airport.