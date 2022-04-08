Morning Buzz: April 8

1. Play ball! It's Opening Day, and the party is just getting started for the Detroit Tigers.

Today they'll be playing the White Sox, and it'll be their first home opener without capacity restrictions in three years. The gates at Comerica Park will open at 10:30 a.m. and the Tigers will have many plans in store for fans.

The team will introduce the Tigers players, coaches, and support staff around 12:40 p.m. ahead of the 1:10 p.m. start time.

Then, Detroit rocker Jack White will perform the National ANthem with a flyover from four 10-Thunderbolt Warthog Aircraft from the 107th fighter squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

The Tigers will also honor the late Kimera Bartee, the team's first-base coach during the 2021 season. There will be a moment of silence and his son, Amari, will throw out the first pitch.

Detroit will also honor the Taylor North Little League Team, which won the Little League World Series.

2. The Kalamazoo Growlers have released a new alternative logo for their summer season.

The new logo is a brown jug with a handlebar mustache, a bat in hand, and looks ready to play ball.

The logo represents the rich history of craft beer in Kalamazoo and is the first homage to the secondary meaning of the team's original name.

The team made the announcement at Bell Brewery's Eccentric Cafe this week and plans to show the new logo with new uniforms at the opening weekend on June 3 and 4.

The team's main logo pays homage to the native Michigan Black Bear that can be heard growling in the woods of upper Michigan.

3. Another cat shelter will soon join the fray in Grand Rapids. The Next Chapter Pet Rescue now has a physical space on Division Avenue.

Led by an all-women board of directors, the organization opened in September 2021, where they took care of cats in their own homes.

The new space will give Next Chapter PEt Rescue more capacity to take in cats, provide care and recruit volunteers.

Renovations of the new space are underway, with a grand opening planned for May 1.

4. H&M is creating a new line of compostable baby clothes for newborns.

The clothes are made from organic cotton and they're 100 percent biodegradable. There are no buttons or metal trim, and the pigments used to print the designs are biodegradable too.

There are 12 pieces to choose from and they'll go on sale in May.

The new line is just one of a number of ways the company is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.

5. Some Twitter users will soon notice a much-needed feature on the app: an edit tab.

In a tweet, the company says the feature will be tested in the coming months. It will be available to users through their paid subscription service, Twitter Blue.

The announcement of the new feature came on the same day Twitter said billionaire Elon Musk would be joining its board. Musk invited his followers to vote in a poll on whether the platform should support an edit feature.