Morning Buzz: April 7

1. Broadway Grand Rapids announcing $30 student and educator rush tickets for all performances of My Fair Lady.

A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office.

My Fair Lady will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from April 11 through 16. For show details, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.

2. There's a new place for film lovers to connect with their community, the Grand Rapids Film Society.

The social club for cinephiles has officially been relaunched by the Wealthy Theatre. The theatre took over society in 20-19 but the pandemic delayed its programming.

Now it's hosted a Twin Peaks Day, the Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour, and screened “It's A Wonderful Life” on a 16-millimeter film.

If you're interested in becoming a part of society, it's free to join. Just bring some popcorn to enjoy the movie.



3. Enjoy some Easter fun by heading to Sweet Details in Grand Rapids on Saturday to learn how to create and decorate Easter basket-shaped cakes.

You'll learn how to bake, sculpt, and design festive cakes and you'll be able to take them home too. You can register for a class on Eventbrite.

Today may be your day to kick back after work and celebrate perhaps the world's most popular party beverage.

4. It's National Beer Day, and you can enjoy it fermented or not, dark or pale, hoppy, bitter, or smooth, from the draft, the bottle, or the keg.

Beer was found in ancient civilizations almost from 10,000 BC. It's also the world's most popular alcoholic beverage.

So, if you need to unwind and relax from work or to watch sports with a favorite brew, enjoy the day, and sip the suds.

5. SpaghettiOs is introducing a new flavor, and it has a grown-up twist.

The company is teaming up with Frank's Red Hot to release a new spicy original SpaghettiOs. It has a mild to medium heat level.

Campbell's Soup Company, the maker of SpaghettiOs says the collaboration is to quote "cater to millennials who grew up with the brand."

The new SpaghettiOs spicy original is available nationwide for $1.59 each.