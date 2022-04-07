Morning Buzz: April 7

1. Restoring the Grand River is one step closer to reality. The City of Grand Rapids and the group behind the effort, Grand Rapids Whitewater, are getting ready to choose which company could head up construction.

The first phase of the Grand River Revitalization Project focuses on the lower reach, which includes the river from near Bridge Street to the Fulton Street Bridge.

Construction management services interested in leading the project should submit "statements of qualifications" to grandrapidswhitewater.org by April 25.

The group, along with the city, will review those, and make a recommendation to the City Commission in June. Once a company is selected, and permits are obtained, the city hopes to begin construction later this year.

2. The Salvation Army is hiring for seasonal help at one of its summer youth camps.

They are looking to hire about 30 positions at the Little Pine Island Camp in Comstock Park.

The Salvation Army says anyone 18 or older is encouraged to apply. Lifeguard and food service positions may be filled by anyone 16 and older.

They're looking for kitchen positions, waterfront and health staff, program staff, and counselors.

College students may apply for a general tuition scholarship, available through the Salvation Army.

Positions begin as early as May 31. The camp season wraps up on July 22.

For more information, head to lpicamp.org.

3. Pour yourself a cold one for National Beer Day!

Beer is the world's most widely consumed alcoholic beverage, and the third most popular drink worldwide, coming just behind water and tea. It's also one of the world's oldest drinks, possibly dating back to 9500 BC.

National Beer Day also falls on the anniversary of America's first step away from prohibition, when in 1933 President Franklin Roosevelt signed a law that allowed the sale and purchase

of beer as long as it was below 4 percent alcohol by volume.

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill is going back into the metaverse to give away free burritos for National Burrito Day.

The fast, casual chain is launching the Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox.

The first 100,000 players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough burrito bucks to exchange for an entree code that can be used on the Chipotle app or the chain's website.

The codes will be available while supplies last and are valid through April 13.

5. Easter is coming up, and you can get a free picture of your pet with the Easter Bunny.

PetSmart will be offering this deal on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and they will be ready to put your furry friend into an Easter bonnet, or special clothes collections.

PetSmart recommends getting your pet ready by grooming them, playing with them, and bringing a favorite toy treat.