Morning Buzz: April 6

1. Want to spend your summer in a botanical garden?

Next week Tuesday, April 11, Frederik Meijer Gardens will be hosting a hiring event.

They'll be hiring for all positions levels in all departments including box office, concessions, production, facility attendant, concert workers, and more.

To look at all positions available, visit meijergardens.org/careers.

2. Recording artist Morgan James is currently touring the country after the release of her new album "Nobody's Fool."

Her tour will bring her to Grand Rapids on April 12. Her new album is a "90's-inspired" R&B album and features collaborations with veterans like Raphael Saadiq and saxophonist Lannie McMillan.

You can see Morgan James performing at the Midtown in Grand Rapids on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.



3. Also in Grand Rapids next week is a country star, Jay Allen.

He's performing a benefit concert for the Alzheimer's Association.

Allen has a personal history of Alzheimer's Disease; his mother passed away in February 2019 after her battle with the disease.

He'll be performing at the intersection on April 13. The doors will open at 6 and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com.



4. Here's an opportunity to hang out with Steve Yzerman, the executive vice president and general manager for the NHL Detroit Red Wings team.

He's just been announced as the featured speaker for the West Michigan Sports Commission annual luncheon in September.

As with past years, this luncheon serves as a fundraiser as well as a progress report on the success of the organization. The luncheon currently has sponsorship levels that allow attendees to personally meet Yzerman. A table of eight costs $850, and single tickets are $125 per person.

Luncheon information is also available online at westmisports.com.



5. Our very own West Michigan Whitecaps will be kicking off their 2023 season today.

They'll be hosting the Fort Wayne Tincaps at LMCU Ballpark this evening.

Opening night will include a pre-game performance from the Dixieland Band. A Whitecaps hat giveaway and post-game fireworks show.

The game starts at 6:35.

6. Schultz's Treat Street is hosting its second-annual hot dog eating contest in preparation for the Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk later this year.

On Saturday, April 8, the contest will pit contestants against each other to see who can finish four large, plain hot dogs the fastest. The winner will receive $300.

Register or find more information on the event at schultzsweets.com.