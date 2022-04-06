Morning Buzz: April 6

1. The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency Empty the Shelters event at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Now through April 16, people can adopt an adult dog for just $25.

The foundation posted the news on Facebook, saying it was due to overcrowding at the shelter.

The shelter has photos of adoptable pets on its website on accesskent.com. Adoptions end 45 minutes before the shelter closes each day.

2. Several police agencies in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up for bike safety.

On April 7, people can bring their children and their bikes to the Rivertown Mall to have officers from Grandville, Walker, Wyoming, and the Kent County Sheriff's Office teach them the basics of riding safe and enter for a chance to win a new bike.

They'll be in front of Dick's Sporting Goods from 1-3 p.m.

3. In honor of Betty Ford's birthday, admission to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is free on April 8.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on what would've been the late former First Lady's 104th birthday.

Find more at fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

4. Cracker Jack is celebrating women in sports, now selling its Cracker Jill special edition bags.

The company announced the debut of its newest five items on Tuesday, saying they wanted to celebrate women breaking barriers in sports and for girls to feel represented.

The bags will be available at baseball stadiums across the country. Get one by making a $5 donation to the Women's Sports Foundation, which pushes for equality in sports.

Cracker Jack said it would give $200,000 to the organization.

5. It's a day where one breaks out their kilts and celebrates their Scottish heritage: National Tartan Day.

Now a Tartan itself is a plaid pattern that consists of crisscrossed vertical and horizontal bands in a variety of colors.

Such patterns are commonly found in Scottish Kilts, and the Tartan has become synonymous with Scotland as a result.

Created by Presidential Proclamation in 2008, National Tartan Day celebrates Americans who have Scottish ancestry.