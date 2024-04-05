Morning Buzz: April 5

1. A high-end wine bar and restaurant will be closing next month after 14 years in business. The last day to reserve wine and food will be on May 2.

The restaurant plans to reopen with a new concept and menu by the end of the year.

Reserve Wine and Food is known for its extensive bar selection, with over 800 wines in stock and 102 wines on tap via a nitrogen-pressurized preservation system. The restaurant's menu also features dishes like oysters, caviar service, and custom charcuterie plates.

Through its final service, the restaurant and wine bar will be featuring special menus. To make a reservation visit reservegr.com.

2. To help reunite lost pets with their families, the Kent County Animal Shelter has installed a 24-hour microchip scanning station in Cedar Springs.

The first-of-its-kind station aims to help get lost pets back to their families instead of being taken to the shelter.

It is located outside the Kent County north campus on 17 Mile Road.

Instructions on how to use it are available on-site in both English and Spanish.

The scanning station was set up after the shelter donated scanners to law enforcement agencies.

3. The Kalamazoo Lyceum returns for their next conversation on April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Public Library.

The theme is "Hope For Our Community.” The talk will focus on what "community" means and building a community where everyone can thrive. You will also be able to enjoy free food, drink, and friendship.

You can grab your tickets now on Eventbrite.

3. The Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival and Highland Games are back for their 3rd year.

It'll be held June 21 and 22 at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

There will be 16 bands on two stages over the two days.

Scottish pipe and drum bands will perform throughout the event and a full day of highland events including, caber-tossing, hammer-throwing, and feats of strength.

Also, the littles will have fun in the kids' area with games, coloring, temporary tattoos, and more.

See the full schedule and learn more at hollandcelticfestival.org.

5. It's an event that's worth the drive. M-1, Michigan's premiere automotive and events destination in Pontiac is opening up on April 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for their Cars and Coffee.

The event will feature Ford, Lincoln and Mercury classics through current models.

Admission is free for all ages and coffee is complimentary.

The 87-acre property features a 28,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art event complex, a 1.5-mile closed track, 255 private garages, and a full schedule of signature events.

Learn more about this event and more at m1concourse.com.