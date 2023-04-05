Morning Buzz: April 5

1. The City Of Grand Rapids is ready to help teenagers and young adults grow their professional careers this summer with a summer program.

The "Grow 1,000" summer program is looking for 15 to 24-year-olds to match with local businesses and organizations for six weeks from June 12th to July 21st.

Right now, more than 20 Michigan businesses are planning to take part. A workweek for participants is usually about 20 hours long, with a pay range being between $13 to $15 per hour.

The max number of applicants is 250, and those interested must live in Grand Rapids.

The last day to apply is April 28th. For more information about the program, and to apply visit the city's website.

2. This spring you can experience the magical, immersive Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo.

It's the first and only place in Michigan to feature the lanterns.

Presented by Family Fare, the festival features more than 55 groupings of handcrafted Asian lanterns on a mile-long path through the zoo.

The festival will also offer themed foods and beverages, special merchandise, and live entertainment from local cultural groups.

The festival starts April 19th and will run every Wednesday through Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m. There are timed tickets for the event which you can get on the zoo's website.



3. Dinosaurs lovers get ready, you can see them live and in person at the Van Andel Arena this fall.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is roaring into Grand Rapids this October.

There are six action-packed performances featuring 24 life-sized dinosaurs straight out of the Jurassic World franchise including the fan-favorite velociraptor, blue, and a t-rex more than 40 feet long.

The show transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar where real gyrospheres roll thru the valley.

Tickets go on sale next week, and there is a pre-sale option.



4. The Muskegon Museum Of Art bringing back its annual "On Tap And Uncorked" event on Friday, April 21.

On Tap and Uncorked is a multi-sensory tasting event with an artistic twist. Explore the galleries and exhibitions while getting a taste of artfully crafted beer, wine, cider, and food from around West Michigan.

The 21-plus event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite or in the MMA Museum Store.

5. Old Navy is bringing pockets to dresses to help with low sales.

The clothing company will double the number of dresses made with pockets for customers to choose from.

A survey done by the store showed a majority of women preferred them but market research experts say adding pockets typically increases production costs.

Experts also say this move could be a way to bring something new to the table.