Morning Buzz: April 5

1. March Madness has wrapped up, and the University of Kansas is taking home the trophy.

In a major comeback victory, the Jayhawks beat out North Carolina for the NCAA title. The Jayhawks managed to turn the tough game into a sweet victory.

After trailing behind the Tar Heels 40-25 at halftime, the team held strong in the second half, bringing the score up for a 72-69 point victory, making the biggest comeback in championship history.

The win marks their first NCAA title.

2. Kids can get some hands-on learning with the Parks and Rec Department in Portage later this month.

Saturday, April 23, the department is partnering with Pedal Bicycle Shop to teach kids the basics of how to fix their bikes at Celery Flats.

The workshop is for kids ages 6-12 and they must bring their own bake, a helmet, and a chaperon. Registration is required, which costs $5 at the deadline is April 15.

If your child doesn't have a bike but they'd still like to participate, you can reach out to the Parks and Rec Department for options.

3. April is Autism Acceptance Month, and the state is highlighting its many resources for Michiganders to find the care they need.

According to the CDC, Autism Spectrum Disorder is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the country with an incidence rate of 1 out of 44.

Youth with autism have been identified as the primary emerging population in Michigan that is either currently, or predicted to be underserved.

To learn more about how the state is supporting individuals with the disorder, head to

4. You may soon be able to co-author tweets on Twitter. The company is playing with the idea of a new feature that would make it easier for companies and influencers to post brand partnerships and other sponsored content.

The move would align Twitter with Instagram, which began allowing users to co-author posts last year.

In its current form, Twitter users could be prompted to invite another user to co-author a post. If that request is accepted, the tweet would be posted with both of their names and avatars on display.

The feature is the latest in a slew of new features unleashed by the company in recent months as competition increases among social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook.

5. It's National Deep Dish Pizza Day!

If you mark the day by chowing down by eating out or ordering takeout or buying frozen.

Fun fact: deep-dish pizza was invented in Chicago in 1943 by the founder of Uno's Pizzaria.

The question in Chicago is, Giordano's, Lou Malnati's, or Uno's?