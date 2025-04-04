Morning Buzz: April 4, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Y Service Club Seeks White Elephant Sale Donations

You can shop. You can donate. You can do both! The Grand Rapids Y Service Club is calling for donations of gently used items for their annual White Elephant Sale, happening April 25-26 in Comstock Park. You can donate nearly anything excluding things like appliances, firearms, and broken electronics. Proceeds support YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin. Donation drop-offs are available in Comstock Park, on select dates in April. They also offer pick-up services; requests can be made online, via Facebook, or email. Shoppers! The sale features a wide variety of items, and spans 70,000 sq ft. It's free admission, but there's a chance to beat the rush with an early-bird preview on April 25th for $10.

Ottawa County Parks & Rec Offers Free Walking Program

Find your fitness and maybe some new friends with a free walking program through Ottawa County Parks and Rec. "Step It Up" is a free, 8-week initiative open to individuals, families, and businesses. It includes guided group walks and adventures, discovering beautiful parks, accountability with activity logs and goal setting, and prizes! There are even opportunities to try out kayaking and canoeing. The program ends with the Grand Explorers Trail Race that takes participants from Grand River Park to Grand Ravines. This all begins April 29, so you do need to register soon.

Whitecaps Open GameTime Fun Park

You may have seen our morning news team out having fun at this one. The West Michigan Whitecaps have unveiled upgrades to GameTime Fun Park (formerly AJ's Family Fun Center). Key improvements include a completely redesigned go-kart track, now a single, expansive course with updated, high-performance karts boasting enhanced safety features, improved mini-golf, and new signage. The park is now open and offers unlimited-attraction wristbands on weekdays and $1 hot dogs on Thursdays.

Resilience Hosts Denim and Desserts Fundraiser

Help support survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Ottawa and Allegan counties. Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence is hosting its 3rd Annual Denim and Desserts fundraiser on Wednesday, April 16 at Boatwerks in Holland. There will be delicious food and drink, raffles and a live auction, all to support this crucial cause during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The organization helps reduce and prevent domestic and sexual violence, while providing vital services, like shelter, therapy, legal advocacy and more. Tickets are 100 dollars.

Green Well Launches Weekend Brunch

Essence Restaurant Group's Green Well restaurant is getting into the brunch game. They recently launched weekend brunch, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 AM-3 PM. The menu offers unique brunch items like the Duck BLT and Fried Mortadella Sandwich, alongside sweets and cocktails. Main dishes include a Frittata and Pork Belly Benedict. Sweet options include Banana Custard Filled Long Johns and cinnamon rolls. Beverages feature scratch cocktails and mimosa service. The interior has been recently updated for a cozy atmosphere as well. Want to get a peek at the menu? TheGreenWell.com/brunch.

