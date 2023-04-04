Morning Buzz: April 4

1. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport kicking off its 60th-anniversary celebration with a digital storefront featuring limited edition apparel and accessories. The print-on-demand items include sweatshirts, t-shirts, long sleeves, blankets, pins, and more.

With a nod to the 1960s, the 60th-anniversary campaign slogan is "peace of mind since 1963."

Additional apparel and products will be released throughout the anniversary year.

Individuals can shop the limited edition anniversary collection by visiting flyford.myshopify.com.

2. Are you looking for something fun to do with your family over spring break? If so, join Grand Rapids Ballet for their "Spring Break For Kids" event. It runs through April 7.

They'll present "The Monster Who Ate My Peas". This production is tailored specifically for kids, including kid-friendly activities in their lobby before the performance.

The best part is tickets are only $7. Don't miss out on all the fun; visit their website for more info and to purchase tickets.

3. "Admission Free April" is back at Blandford Nature Center.

The month of free admission includes access to 264 acres of forests, meadows, and wetlands, 8 miles of trails, 2 outdoor playscapes, the Blandford farm and children's garden, and their wildlife education center with over 40 rehabilitated wildlife ambassadors.

Also, they're offering a variety of free programs and activities throughout the month. Visit their website for more at: blandfordnaturecenter.org.

4. The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting a Women In Sports panel pre-game event.

You'll get an opportunity to hear from four different women who have made their mark in the collegiate and professional sports world. They will discuss the importance of women's participation in sports, and the challenges women face in the industry, and share their own experiences.

The pre-game panel will begin at 5:30 p.m. in their banquet rooms. Tickets can be purchased at griffinshockey.com. Each ticket also gets you into the season finale Griffins game that night at 7 p.m.

5. You may want to grab a handful of oranges or grab a glass of orange juice today. That's because April 4 is National Vitamin C Day.

Vitamin C is an important part of people's diets. It helps to ward off colds, reduce blood pressure, and even lower the risk of heart disease.

Vitamin C also helps keep skin healthy by protecting it from sunlight, heat, and pollution. So here's to Vitamin C, one of the key nutrients that keeps us healthy.