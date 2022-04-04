Morning Buzz: April 4

1. Prom is coming up quickly and the Battle Creek program wants to help girls find the perfect dress for free!

Charitable Union starts today, where people can shop Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are no income guidelines to receive a free dress. Students don't have to have a guardian with them or live in Calhoun County to shop.

Size extra-small through 20 are available. Make sure to bring a school ID.

For anyone who has a dress they'd like to donate, the charitable union is taking them Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They're looking specifically for plus-size dresses, size 20 and up.

2. Despite the cold weather these past few days, spring is here, and many people are starting to mow lawns and pick up their yards.

If you're looking to get your yard waste picked up, Grand Rapids starts its collection today.

Yard waste carts cost $27.50 and yellow yard waste tags for empty carts are $6.

Those items can be picked up at city hall or certain local stores.

All waste needs to be placed in city carts or bags and be visible for collection. There is a 30-pound weight limit on bags. Dirt, stones, and manure will not be collected.

If you want to drop off your own trash, you can do that for free at the City of GR Yard Refuse on Butterworth Street Southwest.

They're open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call the Department of Public Works.

3. ArtPrize is starting to line up its venues and artists for the next event.

Between April 4 and April 21, venue registration is open to all kinds of places in Grand Rapids to host artwork from all over the world.

According to the ArtPrize website, just about anyone can host whether it's public or private, indoors or outdoors, in museums, parks, universities, and more.

Locations must be within the designated area downtown. For official venue rules, visit artprize.org.

Artist registration will also begin at the end of this month, on April 25.

A Detroiter is taking his love for ice cream and turning it into a bustling business.

4. Meet James Render, a long-time ice cream lover. He bought out an old church site in Detroit in 2012, turning it into Hattiegirl Ice Cream Factory by 2017.

Render sells all kinds of flavors, like pound cake and sweet potato pie.

But this business means more to him than just a love of ice cream, it also represents a love of family. Hattiegirl is his mother's nickname, and her photo is right on the label.

Hattiegirl is sold in local Detroit Shops, as well as larger businesses like Meijer and even Walmart stores in southeastern Michigan.

5. Dunkin' is bringing you more than coffee this time, adding makeup to their portfolio.

The popular franchise and elf cosmetics made a partnership inspired by Dunkin's treats. The collection features eye shadow palettes inspired by Dunkin' sweets.

Lip scrub with coffee scent and an adorable strawberry frosted with sprinkles face sponge.

To see more of this sweet collab, you can visit elfcosmetics.com and Ulta Beauty stores and its website.