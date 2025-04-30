Morning Buzz: April 30, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Binder Park Zoo Turns 50!

The Binder Park Zoo is celebrating 50 years as it opens this Thursday for the season!

Since opening in 1975, the zoo has delighted more than 10 million visitors with immersive exhibits, expansive habitats, and dedication to wildlife conservation.

Because of this big anniversary, there are plenty of special events, like the Cheetah Chase 5k, Wild Wednesdays when the zoo is open until 8 P.M., live music, corks and kegs, and more. Plus, there's the Charles and Lynn Zhang Skylark Ridge Ropes Course and zipline.

To plan your visit, head to binderparkzoo.org.

Pet Adoption Day and Pet Expo at Tanger Outlets

Shoppers might pick up something extra as Tanger Outlets in Grand Rapids is hosting its third annual Pet Adoption Day and Pet Expo on Saturday, May 10, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

To celebrate National Pet Month and support West Michigan Humane Societies, rescues, and shelters. The event, taking place in front of J. Crew and Kate Spade stores will offer opportunities to meet adoptable pets and enjoy prizes, treats, and entertainment.

Lowell's Riverwalk Plaza Summer Concert Series

Warmer weather means concert season is almost here, and there are some great bands coming to Lowell's Riverwalk Plaza.

The free summer concert series runs Thursday evenings from June 12 through August 14 along the scenic Flat River in front of the Lowell Showboat.

Catch acts like The Accidentals, Kanin Wren's Taylor Swift Experience, Great Scott, and Brena. There are several local restaurants, a social district, and ativities for the kids.

For a full schedule, head to lowellarts.org.

Lenderink Tree Farms Summer Vendors

Imagine a bustling marketplace set against the picturesque backdrop of Lenderink Tree Farm. If you're a maker or small business owner, Lenderink Tree Farm invites you to be a vendor at their summer vendor market!

This is your chance to showcase your unique products to a vibrant community, connect with eager customers, and boost your brand. There are four vendor markets throughout the year, and the fisrt one is on June 14.

You can go to lenderinktreefarm.com to apply.

Youth Camps at KCC

Kellogg Community College has several summer camp options for the littles and teens in Hastings. From crafty, creative camps like Take It & Make It Fidget Spinners, to summer sweet treats.

Then there are other learning experiences for older campers, like a day in the life: skill trades or emergeny medical services, babysitting classes, and CPR.

These run in both June and July, and you can register online.

Head to kellogg.edu/youth for a full list.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok