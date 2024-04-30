Morning Buzz: April 30

1. Registration is now open for the Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run.

It'll be taking place on June 15 in the morning at Rockford High School.

It's a family friend event and everyone is invited to participate.

All runners and walkers who register will receive a t-shirt, drawstring bag, two general admission tournament tickets, and various breakfast items from W.K. Kellogg and Kellanova.

Sign-up now at meijerlpgaclassic.com.

2. Have some spring cleaning to do? The City of Kentwood wants to help! It's hosting a community cleanup day this Saturday.

Residents can drop off household trash, general debris, yard waste, and electronics at the Kentwood Department of Public Works starting at 8 a.m.

Staff will take mattresses, but no tires. Yard waste like logs, brush, and grass will be accepted, leaves must be loose and not in bags. Electronics will be recycled, like cell phones, computers, and TVs.

You must prove you live in the City Of Kentwood. For more information, head to Kentwood.us.

3. The Ada Farmers Market returns on June 4, where you'll be able to find locally grown vegetables and fruits, plus meats cheeses, bread, and flowers from more than 25 local vendors.

This is an accessible space and features special programs like Kids in the Market with learning opportunities, yoga, face painting, and more. There's also live music every week.

The Ada Farmers Market is every Tuesday from June 4 to October 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Church parking lot.

To learn more, head to adafarmersmarket.com.

4. Latin Americans United For Progress (LAUP) is hosting Fiesta Week 2024 in Holland from July 15 - 21. This event marks LAUP'S 60th annual Fiesta, promising a week filled with diverse cultural activities, authentic food, entertainment, car shows, and music.

With Grand Valley State University as the title sponsor, Fiesta Week 2024 includes film screenings, a farmers’ market, street performers, a free concert, and the grand fiesta at Civic Center Place. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are available.

You can find them and more info at laup.org.

5. Today is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day if you need an excuse to give an animal a loving home. One in five pets in the U.S. are homeless, so you can absolutely find the perfect animal to bring you joy, and maybe even friendship.

According to Mars' "Pet Connect US Report", when you adopt, it can help you meet humans too. 9 in 10 adults say their pet has acted as a conversation starter or ice breaker. A majority say they've made some sort of personal connection like a friendship because of their pets.