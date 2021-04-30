Morning Buzz: April 30

1. Binder Park Zoo is opening back up on Saturday with a brand new exhibit.

The Mexican Gray Wold will anchor the North American section of the zoo.

The whole area was re-named and will be dedicated to animal species that call the continent home.

The wolves will join the American Black Bears, Canadian Lynx, and even the zoo's bald eagles.

2. A great way to keep items out of landfills! Single-Stream Recycling in Holland lets residents put loose items in these large containers, rather than in bags.

The city rolled out the new recycling carts over the last two weeks, and they'll start using them on Monday, May 3 for Zone A.

Zone B will start the program the week of May 12.

3. Cruises are about to start back up with CDC approval starting mid-July.

98-percent of a ship's crew and 95 percent of passengers must be fully vaccinated in order to get the green light.

The CDC also committed to responding to requests to sail in five days, which is faster than the initial 60-day wait.

4. international travel may have taken a hit due to the pandemic, but folks in the U.S. have been taking to the road in RVs for domestic travel.

Shipments of the vehicles in March jumped 79 percent from a year ago.

The RV Industry Association reports more than 148,000 RVs were sold in the first three months of 2021. Ownership of RVs grew 26 percent in the last decade.

The Data showed about a fifth of RV owners are younger than 35.

5. Today is a great day to adopt a furry, lifelong friend because it's National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

It helps raise awareness about the thousands of pets in need of forever homes.

You're getting a look at Friday's Friend Finn from the Humane Society of West Michigan, who's looking for his home. Check out today's Friday's Friend segment here.