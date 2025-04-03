Morning Buzz: April 3, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Celebrates 175th Birthday

Grand Rapids is celebrating 175 years in 2025! The official birthday was yesterday, incorporated as a city on April 2, 1850. But the party is all year long. This is a group effort, bringing the city together with ArtPrize, DGRI, Experience Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, the Chamber of Commerce, the GRPL, and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber. There will be more details coming out over the next several months, but here's what we know... There will be an official birthday party on June 7 at Rosa Parks Circle, plus there will be a special mobile museum exhibit - 175 pictures highlighting the city's 175 years, making the rounds at upcoming events. Make sure to follow the city on Facebook and Instagram and the official website... 175 GR Dot Com

WMU's Feeding Broncos Fights Student Hunger with 'Big Give' Fundraiser

Student hunger is a real and pressing issue, and college students aren't left out of that struggle to afford basic necessities, impacting their ability to focus on their education. That's why Western Michigan University's 'Feeding Broncos' is stepping up. This dedicated student organization provides crucial support by offering free, nutritious dinners twice a week to students facing food insecurity. To further their mission, they're hosting the 'Big Give' fundraiser on April 7th, from noon to 4 PM at Kanley Chapel. Their goal: to raise $10,000 for meals and supplies. This money will directly fund the purchase of food that is used in the free meals that are provided to students. Can't make it? You can support them through this GoFundMe campaign.

23rd Annual Feast for Kids Benefits Kids' Food Basket

Help support the mission to end childhood hunger while enjoying a decadent four-course meal. The 23rd Annual Feast for Kids is coming up Tuesday, April 29 to benefit Kids Food Basket. The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids 2024 Chefs of the Year graciously donate their time and talents for this very special event. They will work side by side with students for this event that supports nutrition access and education for children in West Michigan. This is coming up on April 29 at 5:30 at Noto's Old World Italian Dining. Tickets are 150 dollars each. Head to Kids Food Basket to get yours.

Zeeland BPW Community Grant Program Empowers Local Initiatives

If you receive Zeeland Board of Public Works water or electric services, you could be eligible for a Community Grant! They are reviving their grant program, offering up to $25,000 to empower local initiatives. They're investing directly in projects that enhance Zeeland's quality of life, addressing the need for community development. From April 1st to May 3rd, 2025, schools, municipalities, and non-profits can apply for reimbursement grants. This program allows local groups to turn innovative ideas into reality, fostering progress within Zeeland. Visit ZeelandBPW.com/community-grant for application details.

Bump, Set, Swifty! GR Rise Host Era's Night

This Saturday, it's Era's Night with the Grand Rapids Rise! Come cheer on our professional women's volleyball team as they take on the Vegas Thrill - during this Taylor Swift themed evening. The first 25-hundred fans get a special GR Rise - Era's Night T-shirt. And you'll have a chance to win a prize pack with a Taylor Swift "Baby Taylor" guitar, Kane Brown concert tickets, gift cards, or a VIP Rise experience. Be fearless and get a mystery ticket for $19.89 - you could end up courtside! Family four packs get you 4 tickets, plus 4 ten dollars food and beverage vouchers. The match starts at 7 PM, head to G-R Rise to get your tickets.

