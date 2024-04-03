Morning Buzz: April 3

1. Kent District Library has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2024 National Medal For Museum And Library Service, recognizing its significant impact on the community.

As the sole Michigan finalist, KDL exemplifies the vital role libraries play as hubs for learning and connection.

Executive director Lance Werner expressed gratitude for this recognition, highlighting libraries' importance as community pillars.

The national medal finalists, representing the nation's best in public service, will be celebrated in May, with winners honored at a ceremony in Washington, DC.

2. There are so many ways people are celebrating the upcoming eclipse including a world premiere of a dance film created the last time this happened in 2017.

A dozen Michigan artists, musicians, and filmmakers traveled to the "Path of Totality" in Lebanon, Tennessee to create this half-hour piece, before, during, and after the eclipse.

They were not able to rehearse, and there were no second chances. Musicians scored the dance in real-time, as it happened throughout the event. The film is called "and spiders will destroy their own webs".

This will be a live pop-up event at the Muse GR Gallery on Leonard. Doors open at 7:45, and the screening starts at 8:15. Head to artpeers.org for more information.

3. A college senior at the University of Michigan is hoping to reintroduce team sports to a special group in Michigan.

She's developing a soccer clinic for amputees and others with limb differences. It's allowing players to overcome challenges and get back into the game. It would be the first of its kind in the state.

Emily Eitzman, the founder of the amputee soccer camp, has been gathering her team members by reaching out to different hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities to spark interest.

The camp is for adults and children alike and everyone is welcome. In addition to this camp in Michigan, there's a national U.S. Amputee Soccer Association open to anyone who wants to be involved.

Find out more at usampsoccer.org.

4. The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby is hosting a double header on Saturday against the Steel City Roller Derby from Pittsburgh.

April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, so the team is hosting a kitten shower donation drive for local non-profit Feral Cat Solutions - an organization that traps, neuters, and returns the animals outdoors.

They are collecting KMR kitten formula, kitten food - both bags and cans- and non-clumping litter.

There's also plenty of food and fun. It's happening at Jam Sports in Grandville doors open at 4, the first whistle is at 4:30.

Head to grandraggidy.com for information and tickets.

5. Move over Weinermobile, there's a new ride in town for those who love to go nuts.

Planters is searching for three peanuts for a road trip in the legendary one-of-a-kind, foot long Nutmobile!

Director of Marketing Patrick Horbas promises a "shell" of a good time for the chosen ones as they will be engaging with fans at grand openings and community events. It is a one-year, full-time paid job from June 2024 to June 2025.

You can apply at beapeanutter.com by April 14.