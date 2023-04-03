Morning Buzz: April 3

1. Grand Rapids topping another list this week. The city is ranked number two out of the 10 Most Beautiful And Affordable Places To Live In The U.S.

The list was compiled using data from U.S. News And World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings. In its rankings, they evaluate the impact that cost of living, median monthly rent, and quality of life have on a city, which generates a well-rounded figure for anyone looking to relocate.

Hickory, North Carolina took the number one spot.

2. Herbruck's, Michigan’s largest egg producer, is continuing to support the fight against hunger.

The poultry farm in Saranac is donating 10,000 eggs to Michigan food pantries this spring.

It's one of more than 20 farms nationwide participating in a nationwide egg donation initiative. Altogether, the farms plan to provide 5.5 million eggs.

Eggs are among the most in-demand foods families look for when visiting pantries.

Herbruck's has a long record of donations; last year they gave more than 2.2 million.

3. Continuing with tradition, the 94th annual Tulip Time Festival will feature two celebratory parades: the Kinderparade and the Volksparade.

Each year, grand marshals are selected to lead the parade to recognize their leadership in our community. Grand marshals for the 2023 Kinderparade are ODC Network and Gentex.

Grand marshals for the 2023 Volksparade are Mr. Frank Kraai and the honorable Juanita Bocanegra.

This year's grand marshals carry themes of vision, education, and mentorship woven through all four stories.

4. The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts invites you to its rookie detectives’ class which features artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

This special hour program takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. Read clues and investigate art in the gallery.

Also, make sure to wear clothes that you can get messy if. Because you'll have the opportunity to make an abstract finger painting.

Registration is required and strollers are welcome. You can learn more about this fun program, prices, and more at kiarts.org.

5. After three years of virtual programming, more than 9,000 students will experience future career opportunities first-hand at MiCareerQuest.

The event takes place on May 24 at the DeVos Place convention center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Students from Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa Counties will have hands-on interactions with career opportunities within west Michigan’s five high-demand industries: advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, construction, health sciences, and information technology.

Learn more at micareerquest.org.