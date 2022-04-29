Morning Buzz: April 29

1. Today is Arbor Day, and as a recognized tree city, Kentwood is ready to celebrate trees!

Starting at noon, they'll have a tree seedling giveaway. They have 250 seedlings to give away at Veterans Memorial Park. There will also be celebrational tree planting. Refreshments are also available.

Kentwood was recognized with the 2021 Tree City USA Honor for promoting and caring for trees in the community.

This is the 150th year Arbor Day has been celebrated nationwide.

2. Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve will celebrate its grand reopening.

The preserve had closed down previously for habitat and aquatic restoration projects.

The project, which spanned 17 months, included removing invasive species, planting thousands of trees, shrubs, and plants, and restoring the connection to Muskegon Lake and The Lagoon.

Today's program starts at 4:30 and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, activities, and more. The 17-acre preserve is located on the Eastern shoreline of Muskegon Lake and is home to walking and bike trails.

3. Grand Haven's Waterfront Concert Series is back and expanding its lineup this year!

The series, which started in 2019 with just two concerts, was interrupted for the last two years because of the pandemic.

This year, it will include four concerts held at the Lynne Sherwood Stadium in Grand Haven.

The series kicks off on June 20 with Big Head Todd and the Monsters with special guests 10,000 Maniacs.

To learn more, go to Facebook.com/courtyardconcerts.

4. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park just announced their lineup for the Tuesday Evening Music Club.

Taking the stage first on June 7 will be Jordan Hamilton and the Elijah Russ Collective.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings and are free to Meijer Gardens Members and included with admission for other guests throughout June, July, and August.

To see the full list head to meijergardens.org.

5. The zipper is an invention used every day to make life easier, so appreciate the easy-to-use tool for National Zipper Day.

National Zipper Day is April 29 because a patent for the modern zipper was issued to inventor Gideon Sundback on that date in 1913.

Similar inventions date back to the 1850s. They went by such names as automatic, continuous clothing closure, clasp locker, separable fastener, and hookless fastener.

The company BF Goodrich popularized the name "zipper" in the 1920s.