Morning Buzz: April 29

1. The first GR Fitness Fest starts on Friday, giving people a chance to get outside and get active.

80 different workout classes are being offered during the 10-day festival.

More than 50 gyms and fitness centers are coming together to offer a variety of classes, everything from yoga to kayaking demos in the Grand River, and there are even some kid-friendly options as well.

The workouts are happening all over, including Rosa Parks Circle, Calder Plaza, and The Blue Bridge.

The festival runs through May 9, and a $20 pass will get you access to as many workouts as you want.

2. They're known for having some of the best barbecues in the area, and now a local restaurant is getting some well-deserved national recognition.

Kingsford Charcoal chose just three restaurants from across the nation for a fellowship program, and one of them is Daddy Pete's BBQ in Grand Rapids.

This week, the husband and wife team behind it found out they were receiving the Preserve The Pit award, a program created by the Charcoal Giant aimed at helping barbecue joints thrive.

Besides the money, the owners say it gives them training, mentorship, and connections with others in the industry.

3. When you hear the word greenhouse, you may think of plants, but one local GRPS teacher is taking the meaning of that word to a whole new level!

The program focuses on middle school students, and especially those who stay after school to get ahead on their STEM lessons. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The founder of GRPS STEM Greenhouse Program, Dr. Keli Christopher, says having diversity and inclusion in the program is an essential part of the program and a big need in the profession going forward.

If you would like to support these programs, log on to their website at stemgreenhouse.org.

4. Astronauts are successfully growing vegetables in space, and it marks a huge step toward being able to sustain life outside of earth.

Michael Hopkins few Amara mustard greens and a type of pak choi on the International Space Station for a record 64 days.

The pak choi flowered as part of its reproduction cycle, and since there are no pollinators, Hopkins pollinated the plant using a small paintbrush.

In the future, astronauts plan to grow pepper plants and dwarf tomatoes.

5. Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving thanks to health care workers by offering a burrito giveaway today.

The restaurant chain says it will give 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses, medical and hospital providers.

The codes will be available while supplies last and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. This comes ahead of May 6, which is National Nurses Day.

Health Care Workers will need to confirm eligibility with ID Me, a verification service.

A copy of an employee ID or other information is required.

The special is limited to one application per person.