Morning Buzz: April 28

1. For the eighth year, the City of Grand Rapids will have free outdoor fitness classes.

There will be 16 dance, cardio, and yoga classes each week from May 15 to September 1.

There's no need to register, if classes are canceled because of weather, the city will post updates on its Parks and Rec Facebook Page.

That's also where you can find the full schedule.



2. We have a winner! Introducing Hampton, Michigan Gas Utilities First Safe Digging 'Ambassadog'.

While he enjoys being playful with his foster siblings, he loves to dig, especially in a large dirt pile in his backyard.

This 8-year-old from Coopersville will now be part of their campaign to remind people to call 811 at least three days before digging.



3. A fairy godmother, a glass slipper, and a prince? The West Michigan Youth Ballet proudly presents Cinderella.

There will be two performances tomorrow, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 4:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center.

Students from all over West Michigan will take the stage in this spring performance.

Get your tickets at wmyb.org.



4. Still a few more shows that you can catch at East Grand Rapids High.

Students there are performing "Disney's High School Musical." One's tonight at 7 p.m. and the others are tomorrow at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Get your tickets at egrhsdrama.com.