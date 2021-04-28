Morning Buzz: April 28

1. Renovations are done at the former Grand Rapids Christian High School.

There is a residential space with 30 new affordable apartments there, and several community groups will use the building as a hub to provide resources to the public as well.

There are also administrative offices for the Inner City Christian Federation, a worship space for Madison Church, and a YMCA Child Development Center.

2. Friends of GR Parks is teaming up with the city for the Mayor's 6th annual Greening Initiative.

Volunteers will bring 350 new trees to the Burton Heights neighborhood.

There are two events scheduled, with the first coming up on Arbor Day this Saturday at Plaster Creek Family Park.

Volunteers can also sign up for a two-hour shift to add dozens of new trees to the streets of Burton Heights.

This is all part of the city's goal to reach a 40 percent tree canopy.

3. The Grand Rapids Drive has announced their new plans for the 2021-22 season.

The NBAG League franchise will be an affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. That's after the Detroit Pistons opted to move their G League team to Detroit after last season.

The Nuggets will control the roster and all basketball operations while owner Steve Jbara and his team will control the business and community side of the operations.

The Drive and Nuggets are working together on a new name and team identity for the Grand Rapids Franchise to better suit the partnership. They'll announce all that in the next month or two.

Co-owner and NBA Champion Ben Wallace will remain with the team as well.

4. Ford isn't just about making cars, the company is planning to build a new facility in Detroit to produce their own electric car batteries.

The automaker announced the $185 million investment into that development center, called Ford Ion Park, and it's expected to open by the end of next year.

The lab will be used to develop electronic controls, and other teams that Ford plans to move in-house, and the long-term plan is to do large-scale manufacturing to ship out their own batteries globally.

This is part of Ford's recent commitment to invest $22 billion in electric cars by 2025.

5. Grab your favorite mask and cape, today is National Superhero Day!

Batman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and The Hulk are among the more popular characters.

Although these superheroes are fictional, many of them serve as role models for children, as they serve and protect the public while battling against evil.

Of course, there are some non-fictional superheroes in the world, including police officers, firefighters, teachers, and medical professionals.

People can honor the day by finding a way to say thanks to their favorite superhero.