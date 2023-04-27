Morning Buzz: April 27

1. Superheroes of all sizes and ages are invited to come together to support mental health.

The first-ever Heroes For Hope 5k and kids run presented by celebration cinema will take place at studio park on Sunday, May 7.

Heroes under the age of 12 can take part in the free kids run while anyone can register for the 5k run/walk.

Once those events are done, everyone can enjoy the post-race celebration at Studio Park.

You can register at 1in5series dot com.



2. Ada Hotel will open next spring, with crews breaking ground on the three-story project in February 2022.

It will be located off River Street across from Legacy Park. It originally was going to be called Ada House, but owners decided to rename it in a nod to the original Ada Hotel from the early 1900s.

The hotel will have 36 rooms, a fitness center, a guest lounge, and two restaurants: The Post Tavern will be on the first and Rix will be on the third.

The owners hope the hotel will become the centerpiece of Ada, just like the historic hotel was so long ago.



3. Taste of Muskegon is back for its 17th year and organizers just announced the lineup for restaurant row.

The festival is June 9 and 10 at Hackley Park and features more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks.

There are familiar favorites like Big Red's BBQ, a few of last year's Taste Plate Award Winners, and 10 that have never been part of the festival before including Little Brothers, Morat's Bakery, And Thai Cottage Cuisine.

You can find the entire lineup on tasteofmuskegon.org.

4. Experience early 20th-century America through the eyes of the country's most iconic artists at the Muskegon Museum of Art from May 11 through August 27.

"American Realism: Visions of America" is an exhibition that will highlight the art and artists who defined American art as we know it today.

Drawing from the collections of four Michigan museums, the display will travel to Flint and Kalamazoo as well over the course of the next year.

The Muskegon Museum of Art will hold an opening reception on May 11 at 5 p.m.



5. The Philippine Madrigal Singers, one of the most awarded choral groups in the world is headed to West Michigan.

Saturday's performance will benefit the West Michigan Asian American Association and the Holy Redeemer Church. The group is recognized by UNESCO as an artist for peace, putting their fame and influence to promote cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue, and a culture of peace.

Tickets are $40, $20 for students. The concert starts at 6:30 on Saturday at the Holy Redeemer Church in Jenison.