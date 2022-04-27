Morning Buzz: April 27

1. City High Middle School of Grand Rapids Public Schools was named one of the top schools in Michigan, and 18th in the entire nation.

Those rankings come from U.S. News and World Report, which releases numbers each year.

It's the second time in three years City High Middle was top in Michigan.

While they're part of GRPS, City offers advanced programming to their roughly 900 students and they have to test in.

The other Michigan schools to make the list were the International Academy in Macomb and the International School in Bloomfield Hills.

2. Upheaval Fest is coming back to Belknap Park, here in Grand Rapids, on July 15 and 16.

The hard-rock celebration announced several acts, including headliners Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available at sectionlive.com.

3. Ready for some fun? Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing "The Fun Tour" to Grand Rapids in November.

Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolved around observations on life, and being a father to five kids.

He'll be performing his stand-up show at Van Andel Arena on Friday, November 18.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. There is an overall eight-ticket limit for this event per purchase.

4. Tropicana is looking to revolutionize your breakfast routine. The company is swapping out the classic cereal and milk combo and replacing it with orange juice and cereal.

The juice giant has created a new cereal, Tropicana Crunch, that will pair perfectly with your morning orange juice. It's honey-almond, flavored!

The cereal will only be available through the website, tropicanacrunch.com.

5. Hundreds of dolphins were racing off the coast of southern California, the stampede was caught on camera by Captain Dave's Whale Watching in Dana Point, California.

Onlookers estimate there were about 500 dolphins taking part in this unison swim. Marine experts predict the sea creatures were either running from a predator, meeting up with a nearby pod, or racing to catch some food.

Southern California is said to be one of the best places to catch Mega-Pods of dolphins, with some reaching as many as 10,000.