Morning Buzz: April 27

1. Keeping up with tradition, South Haven Area Emergency Services added a few more Yosemite Sam pictures to their station's vehicles.

They didn't just throw them on there, each image of the Looney Tunes character depicts the purpose of the truck.

The tanker shows him carrying buckets of water, he's wielding a hose on the fire engines, the Jaws of Life on their new rescue vehicle, and a shovel and ax on the grass rigs.

Cheif Brandon Hinz says it's a great tradition that brings smiles to the public, and their first responders, as they go about the serious business of protecting the community.

2. The City of Kentwood will be offering its annual Community Cleanup Day on May 1 for residents wanting to spring clean their homes and yards.

This year's Community Cleanup Day will accept yard waste, trash, and general debris for disposal and electronics for recycling.

It'll be held from 8-2 at the Kentwood Department of Public Works, located at 5068 Breton Avenue.

After the cleanup event, the city's brush and leaf drop-off sites, located at the same facility, will remain open through May 29.

3. Love Chick-Fil-A? Love a good Arnold Palmer drink? Chick-Fil-A is deciding to make the popular Arnold Palmer drink, but with a new name.

Chick-Fil-A is calling it a "Sunjoy." The restaurant says it's a combination of the words "sunshine" and "enjoy."

It's something workers would always make for customers upon request, but now, it's an official menu item.

The Sunjoy will also be available by the gallon and for catering orders. If you want to tweak it by using diet lemonade or unsweetened tea, Chick-Fil-A says workers will do that for you too.

4. Gather up your friends and family for National Tell A Story Day.

Storytelling is an ancient practice of handing down knowledge or entertainment from one generation to the next, and it can take many forms.

Maybe you remember a god fable from your childhood. If not, you can read one from a book, or make one up.

No matter what story you tell, it's a wonderful way to pass along family traditions, histories, and long-told tales.