Morning Buzz: April 26

1. Some impressive accolades for the Critter Barn in Zeeland. It is the first farm in the world to receive the Universal Design Silver Certification from the Global Universal Design Commission due to its accessibility.

The entire facility has been built to cultivate a barrier-free campus, so learning is available to all. Designers spent years fundraising and carefully designing the farm with special mobility equipment available as well.

The Critter Barn can now host visitors will a wide range of restrictions and needs and says it's proud to make West Michigan home to the first barrier-free agricultural learning facility in the world.

2. Looking for a good book? The inaugural Great Lakes Great Read program is here to help!

The program is a collaborative effort bringing together libraries, education groups, and universities across the Great Lakes region both American and Canadian! Two books have been chosen: "The Water Walker" by Joanne Robertson and "The Best Part of Us" by Sally Cole-Misch, delving into themes of water stewardship and family bonds.

In addition to the books, there are free webinars, resources, and community initiatives. You can find it all at greatlakesgreatread.org.

3. A beautiful and thought-provoking new exhibit featuring a Michigan artist opens Saturday at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Mario Moore: Revolutionary Times, brings together three recent bodies of work by Detroit-based artist Mario Moore, including large-scale paintings, silverpoint drawings, and works on paper.

Many of his subjects are family and friends who he's painted as historic figures - like black Union soldiers during the Civil War.

Another highlight is Moore's first bronze sculpture, love is a portrait of the artist's wife Danielle, and a new addition to the permanent collection.

4. Sparta's 83rd annual Sparta Town and Country Days take place May 16-19.

The annual event will feature some of the hometown favorites such as the grand parade on Saturday, the Sparta Lion's famous chicken dinner, and the family carnival which will have new, expanded ride selections.

Added this year, Farm Night, will have dozens of businesses hosting kids' activities such as a cake walk, duck pond, a petting zoo, and more.

More details on the festival can be found at spartachamber.com.

5. Hudsonville Ice Cream is introducing the Super Scoop Bars.

Super Scoop is among Hudsonville ice cream's best-selling flavors, made with real ice cream ingredients and super swirls of creamy black cherry, blue moon, and original vanilla.

Born in Detroit in the 1920s and commonly referred to as "Superman Ice Cream," the tricolored ice cream is a Michigan classic loved by kids and adults. Never has the flavor been featured as an ice cream bar.

They come in packs of four and are available now in major grocery stores like Meijer and Walmart.