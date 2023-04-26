Morning Buzz: April 26

1. If you have a child who's ready for preschool, here's your opportunity to explore a few free options.

The great start readiness program has locations across Kent and part of Barry County that will be hosting open houses on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, if you have a child turning 4 by December 1, you may qualify for this high-quality preschool program for free.

To learn more and find the open house closest to you go to kentisd.org.



2. Say hello to Pluto and Halo! They're Star Elementary and Hastings Middle Schools' newest students.

These "PAWS" dogs will be providing a bridge for students, faculty, and, staff who face challenges in difficult emotional situations.

As you can see, they're fitting in just fine and already participating in school spirit days too.



3. Choosing a baby name is one of the first -- and most difficult decisions -- new parents must make.

Names.org just released the most popular baby names in Michigan in 2023 based on social security administration data.

For boys, Oliver ranks number one, followed by Noah and Henry. Levi and Hudson are new names in the top 10 this year.

For girls, Charlotte, Amelia, and Olivia top the list. Nora is a new name in the top 10 this year.



4. Celebrate Arbor Day with the City Of Kentwood.

Residents are invited to head to Kellogg Woods Park on Friday, April 28.

The event will begin at noon with an arbor day proclamation, followed by a tree planting and a guided tree identification walk in the park. Complimentary refreshments will also be provided.

Also, residents can pick up free red maple, red cedar, or white pine tree seedlings at the Kentwood Activities Center during business hours now through Friday while supplies last.



5. Broad Leaf Westside opening the "coolest" patio in Grand Rapids for the season on Saturday.

The inaugural opening will be celebrated in block party fashion on the patio with yard games all day and a private DJ and "Bao-B-Q" starting at 3 p.m.

No matter the temperature outside, the brewery plans to cool things down with craft cocktail slushies and family-friendly soft-serve ice cream cones served from the outside container bar.

Broad Leaf moved into the former Sovengard space last year and opened its doors for food and drinks in November.