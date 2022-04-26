Morning Buzz: April 26

1. A Grand Rapids Brewery is joining the cause to help Ukraine. This week, Brewery Vivant will debut its new beer called Anyuta, with all proceeds benefiting the country.

The beer is a rye malt base, the special flavor comes from loaves of freshly baked Ukrainian-style bread, donated by Field and Fire Bakery in Grand Rapids.

But for Brewery Vivants CEO, this is more than just helping a war-torn country, it's helping family legacy. His grandmother lived in Ukraine until she and her husband moved to the states after World War II.

His grandmother has passed away, but her legacy lives on in this beer, with her name right on the label. The beer is expected to go on sale on Thursday.

2. The Salvation Army is bringing a new concert series to West Michigan this summer.

The Red Shield Summer Concert Series features free, family-friendly outdoor shows. The three-weekend event will be held at the Kroc Center's Outdoor Amphitheater.

Each concert will also provide a free dinner from the Salvation Army's Mobile Kitchen for the first 200 people.

The performers all have Michigan ties and will be on May 18, June 22, and August 17.

No tickets or registration is required. Donations are encouraged and guests can bring a lawn chair or blanket.

3. Breakaway Music Festival is coming back to Grand Rapids this fall. It's bringing acts like The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, and Jai Wolf.

Along with the music, this year's festival is bringing a roller rink, local art, and rides, continuing the tradition of a unique festival experience.

Two-day passes are available at breakawayfestival.com.

4. Maroon 5 will be at Van Andel Arena on August 17.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale as early as Tuesday at 10 a.m., so keep an eye out.

This year marks 20 years since the band was formed, and their quadruple-platinum debut album, "Songs About Jane."

5. Spring is in the air, so the Windmill Island Gardens in Holland is teaming up with Michigan State University to offer gardening classes.

The newly refurbished garden has plenty of pollinators, so it's the perfect classroom.

They'll be hosting courses like Smart Gardening for Pollinators on May 18, Gardening with Trees on July 19, and Smart Gardening with Bulbs on September 28.

Smart Gardening is part of MSU Extention's campaign to spread Earth-friendly habits.

To sign up, go to programs.windmillisland.com.