Morning Buzz: April 25, 2025

Gentex Street Performer Series Returns to Holland

The call is out to performers who want to be a part of summer in Holland. The 2025 Gentex Street Performer Series is on Thursday evenings from June 12 to August 14.

Musicians, jugglers, caricature artists, balloon twisters, face painters, dancers, magicians, and more are in vited to apply. Artists and groups can apply online and must submit an audio or video recording as part of the process. They are due May 9.

To learn more, or if you are interested in applying, visit downtownholland.com.

Dematic's First® Scholarship Applications Open

Dematic, a global leader in supply-chain automation with headquarters here in Grand Rapids, is providing financial support to the next generation of science and technology innovators through its First® Scholarship Program.

In partnership with the non-profit First, Dematic is awarding two $5,000 scholarships and ten $1,000 scholarships. Eligible students must have participated in a First Robotics competition or tech challenge during high school and be admitted to a post-secondary institution in North America, with preference for STEM fields.

The application requires a high school transcript, an optional recommendation, and an essay detailing a solution to a local water resource problem, such as microplastics or pollution.

Applications are due on Saturday, May 31. Head to dematic.info/first-scholarship to apply or learn more.

Outdoor Fitness Program Series Returns to Grand Rapids

The city of Grand Rapids is bringing back it's free outdoor fitness program, now in it's tenth summer.

There are 16 classes to choose from every week from May 12 to August 22. Enjoy the city's public spaces while improving your physical and mental health with classes like yoga, zumba, barre, glute aerobics, core, and pound.

All the classes are free, and you do not have to register. Learn about all the options on grandrapidsmi.gov/government/departments/parks-and-recreation.

Support GRPS With Student Art Show

With artwork from over 2,000 students spanning kindergarten through 12th grade, it is the largest student art exhibition in Michigan. It's being held at Western Michigan University Grand Rapids until May 1.

You can show your support by bidding on artwork to take home while supporting Grand Rapids Public School's Art Programs.

The gallery is open Monday through Fridays from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. at 200 Ionia Avenue in Grand Rapids.

