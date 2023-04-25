Morning Buzz: April 25

1. Shop 'til you drop. Covet Leisure hosting a market this Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Fulton Street Farmers Market.

Shop from over 20 vendors of artisans, boutiques, vintage, and more. Also, a food truck will be there and a local DJ will be spinning some beats.

You can check out the vendors on their Instagram page.

2. From fabulous vintage finds to one-of-a-kind makers, Vintage in the Zoo will have it all at its first market of the season on April 30 at the downtown market in Grand Rapids.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, single-day vintage and handmade market host unique small businesses and entrepreneurs will all kinds of treasures.

There will be 60-plus vendors and a live DJ. Learn more by going to downtownmarketgr.com.



3. All the resources you need to start or scale your business all in one place. It's like a job fair but for businesses.

Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the inaugural Small Business Resource Fair from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Center for community transformation.

Those who attend will have access to over 40 business support organizations that can assist with funding options, market research, business planning, networking, and more.

The event will also feature mini-workshops. Register here.



4. Seelye Kia-Battle Creek is teaming up with Bobby Holley and the Church of Living Water to give bikes to kids in the community.

Children ages 7-10 are being asked to write a short essay explaining why they want a new bike, how they'll use it, and what they're looking forward to most.

The winning essays will be selected, and families notified before the Saturday, July 15 giveaway event. You can mail those essays to the church of living water.



5. Calling all pet lovers! Amazon announced its bringing back Amazon Pet Day for the second year to celebrate National Pet Month with 48 hours of deals.

The two-day sales event will take place on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, and will offer more top deals on pet products in Amazon's stores than ever before.

You'll be able to score savings from top brands like Purina, Blue Buffalo, Furbo, Milk-Bone, Doggy Parton, and more.