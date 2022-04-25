Morning Buzz: April 25

1. Muskegon Rescue Mission is breaking ground on their new daycare, preschool, and community resource center.

The new facility will be directly behind the men's shelter. It will offer access to local agencies for health, educational, social, and job skill service in one location. Currently, these services are scattered throughout Muskegon County.

It will also hold a preschool and daycare facility for low-income families.

The groundbreaking is at 1 p.m. The center is set to open before the end of the year.

2. A Spring Lake Man asked people to clean out their closets to help him make a classic toy for underprivileged kids, and he's finally reached his goal.

Newly Chadwick makes old t-shirts into jump ropes. In January, he set a goal to make 1,000 by the end of the year, but he's hitting that goal earlier than expected.

He recently twisted his 1000th jump rope. Newly and his wife, Pat, send the toys overseas through Operation Christmas Child, an organization they both volunteer for.

Even though they've hit their goal, they say they're going to continue to make them.

3. Grand Rapids is home to a lot of different champions, and now the Junior Sled Wings are the most recent camps. The team of 13 to 18-year-olds from all over West Michigan beat the Minnesota Junior Wild on Sunday 1-0 to bring home the title.

They played in the Sled Hockey National Championship in Pittsburgh, a grueling five-game tournament to get to the end goal.

The program is sponsored by Mary Free Bed Adaptive Sports.

4. While some may be penny-pinching to make it through inflation, many will be spending big for Mother's Day!

The National Retail Federation says consumers will shell out record amounts this year. The total spending could reach about $31.7 billion for gifts, up $3.6 billion over 2021.

The average consumer will spend about $246 on Mother's Day purchases.

Higher-ticket items like jewelry and special outings will help drive that spending. The average Mother's Day brunch or dinner will cost $41.

5. IHOP is rolling out its new spring breakfast menu, and it's loading up on proteins.

Six new additions will include items like Protein Pancakes. There is also Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Protein Pancakes and Strawberry Banana Pancakes.

Two omelets have three kinds of cheese: The Cheeseburger Omelet and a Deluxe Three Cheese and Bacon Omelet.