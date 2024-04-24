Morning Buzz: April 24

1. Championing the spirit of female leadership and community empowerment is what the prestigious Athena Awards are all about.

If you know someone who exemplifies excellence and innovation in their professional endeavors and makes a profound commitment to uplifting others then you can nominate them for this award.

Nominations need to be submitted by May 10 and you can do that at Muskegon.org.

The award recipients will be announced and honored at the "Athena on the Lakeshore Award" luncheon on October 8.

2. Need some dinner inspiration tonight? How about tacos and tequila? Let Noco Provisons do the cooking for you to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. There will be a mariachi band, great auction, and raffle items, stand-up comedy, and several less-than-qualified bartenders, including Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway.

Meet some of Grand Rapids' best radio and TV personalities who will be slinging drinks too - like Michelle McCormick, Rachael Gray, Schmitty, Ali Mac, Joe Pesh and more.

Tickets are $55.

3. Talk about some major cuteness. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing welcomed three adorable north American River otter pups in February.

Now they're inviting you to help name them. By making a special donation to the Potter Park Zoological Society, every $5 contributed counts as a vote toward your favorite name.

The voting period ends on Sunday, April 28 at 10 p.m. Name options include Marlin, Irwin, and Jane, Stanley, Carson, and Ivy, Copper, Petoskey (aka Petey), and Isabella.

Vote now at potterparkzoo.org.

4. Swing season is back, and everyone is invited to get their dance on at Rosa Parks Circle. The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society in partnership with the Grand Rapids Office of Special Events will host the party every Tuesday night from May through October.

All skill levels are invited to the lessons that kick off at 7 p.m. The floor opens after that until 9:30, with East Coast Swing and a variety of high-energy line dancing. The events feature music from local DJs, occasional live bands, and other special performances.

The events are free, but donations are welcome. To learn more, go to grandrapidsoriginalswingsociety.com.

5. A rather large piece of history has found its way to Kalamazoo.

A 60,000-pound anchor from the USS Kitty Hawk, just made its way across the country to its new permanent home at the Air Zoo.

It will undergo restoration services over the next 4 to 6 weeks. Then it will be unveiled in time for the USS Kitty Hawk Veterans Association dedication event in June. Then it will be permanently displayed at the front of the museum's main building.

The air zoo is also working to bring back a few other artifacts and just launched a fundraising campaign called "Anchors Aweigh".

To donate simply go to airzoo.org/usskittyhawk.