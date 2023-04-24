Morning Buzz: April 24

1. Attention all food vendors who want to be a part of a huge summer event - now's your chance to get in at a discount.

Linc Up runs a food vendor sale for their Rock the Block Street Festival on Saturday, June 10 in the Southtown Neighborhood.

You can get $100 off your registration by using the code Food100, but you have to register before May 1.

This fun-filled day features unique vendors, multi-cultural cuisine, entertainment, art, information, resources, and more - all celebrating the diversity of Grand Rapids.

Head to lincup.org/rock-the-block for information and to register.



2. Mary Free Bed matched 50 people with adaptive bicycle equipment, helping children and adults with disabilities gain both mobility and independence.

This all happened Saturday at their Bikes for The Rest of Us event. Participants were paired with therapists who helped match them with cycling equipment that suited their physical needs.

The custom equipment can be expensive, and this event helps families try out multiple bikes to find the best fit for them.

The event has taken place for over 25 years and even includes a free-fitted helmet. Also, participants who grow out of their old bikes were invited to bring them in to be donated to another family.

A summer camp in Grand Rapids will give kids a chance to strengthen their funny bones.

3. The Comedy Project hosts two youth comedy camps, one for kids ages 8 to 12 and one for teens ages 13 to 17. Those who take part will get to learn all about comedy, from stand-up and storytelling to group improvisations.

The camps will wrap up with live performances for the campers to showcase their new skills to friends and family.

Both comedy camps are happening from June 26 through June 29 in Grand Rapids.

For more information, go to thecomedyproject.com.



4. A new exhibit at the Holland Museum celebrates floral art, just in time for Tulip Time.

'Cultivating the Dutch Tradition in the 21st Century: Jane Jones' Hyperrealist Floral Paintings' opens on May 5 and runs through July 3.

The exhibit combines the history and tradition of Dutch still-life paintings with a new, modern touch. Also, the artist, Jane Jones, will speak at the museum on Thursday, May 18.

5. A new poll says, America’s happiest people share some common bonds. A Wall Street Journal 'National Opinion Research Center Poll' says, happy Americans are involved in their community and relationships, especially marriage.

They also have faith in God, and many are in their retirement years, but only about 12 percent say they're "very happy". That is the smallest since the poll began in 1972.

56 percent did say they were "pretty happy" but 30 percent said they were "not too happy".

No political party claims a lion's share of the very happy.