Morning Buzz: April 23

1. Find financial security for you and your family through education. The 2024 Economic Empowerment Conference is coming up on Saturday and everyone is invited.

This is the 4th year Project Green and the Kent County Tax Credit Coalition have come together to bring presentations, resource tables, and prize giveaways. It's all designed to inspire and inform the community to take control of their finances.

The event is at Ottawa Hills High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It's $10 and lunch is provided.

To register or learn more visit projectgreengr.org.

2. There's never been a better time to try vegan. The second annual Vegan Chef Challenge returns to Kalamazoo from May 1-31.

Local chefs will be competing for your votes with creative and delicious plant-based menu options.

It's easy to participate. Go to the Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge website to see the list of participating restaurants and menu items.

Sample the unique vegan dishes being offered. Then vote for your favorites at the restaurants or by May 31 on the website.

Currently, 16 businesses are participating including One Well Brewing, 600 kitchens and bars, and Centre Street Tap House.

3. Experience the nightlife of Victorian times with the Hackley and Hume After Dark Tours.

This is a great chance to grab your family and friends and to explore these remarkable homes from 9-10 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. Delve into the history of the lumbering business, the Hackley and Hume families, and see what life was like in the lakeshore community.

The tours start May 3 and run on select Fridays until October. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online; it's $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.

4. The City of Kentwood once again is honoring Arbor Day with a tree planting and celebration.

It'll take place on Friday, April 26 at Pinewood Park.

The event will begin at noon with an Arbor Day proclamation, followed by a tree planting and a guided tree identification walk in the park. Complimentary refreshments will also be provided.

Also, if you're a Kentwood resident you can pick up free tree seedlings at the activities center during business hours from April 23-26 while supplies last.

5. Get your Nashville fix in Grand Rapids on Friday as the JW Marriott goes a little bit country with their Honkey Tonk.

There will be live music from DJ the DJ and country band before noon, line dancing lessons with energy, a mechanical bull riding contest, and a delicious BBQ. It’s this Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the International Ballroom.

General admission is $25, there are VIP tickets for $50; you must be 21 and over. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.