Morning Buzz: April 23

1. Saugatuck Brewing Company is making the move to Beer City.

They recently bought Creston Brewery, but they don't plan on changing the name of the establishment. Instead, they plan to bring their current and seasonal releases to the new location off Plainfield Avenue.

The acquisition still needs to be approved by the state's liquor control commission, but they expect a smooth and timely approval.

2. Two business majors at Grand Valley State University are getting some hands-on experience by launching their own clothing company.

Grand Valley Juniors Chad Howell and Jack Kleinreichert are making a statement with their designs while protecting the environment.

Their clothing company, Forever Great, is officially in business, launching on Earth Day. They're selling sustainable fashion made from recycled materials while also giving back a percentage of their sales to help protect The Great Lakes.

Chad and Jack say they're also planning to organize some beach cleanups this summer.

To learn more about Forever Great and their fashions, click here.

3. Ahead of their opening day on May 1, Binder Park Zoo announced they're launching a new Mexican Gray Wolf exhibit.

The Dr. Edward Drew & Dr. Pamela Buitendort-Drew Den will be the second-largest exhibit at the zoo, boasting 18 acres.

Enjoy a viewing den, multiple viewing opportunities, and a nice space for the animals.

Learn more at binderparkzoo.org.

4. The latest work from NASA's Perseverance Rover could make human exploration easier in the future.

NASA says the Rover just successfully created oxygen on Mars. Perseverance did it by converting the carbon dioxide that's readily available in the red planet's atmosphere.

The Rover made enough oxygen to sustain an astronaut for about 10 minutes. The experiment was the first test of Perseverance's MOXIE instrument, which stands for "Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment."